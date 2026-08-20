Stop Treating Elections as War, Do-or-Die Affair, ADC Chairman, David Mark, Tells Politicians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has warned political actors against turning elections into a do-or-die contest, saying the credibility of the 2027 general election must be non-negotiable.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI), headquartered in the United States, on a pre-election assessment mission, Mark said Nigerians must be allowed to choose their leaders freely, without violence, intimidation, manipulation, or the abuse of state institutions.

The warning came against the backdrop of the violence recorded during the recent Osun State governorship election, where no fewer than 30 people were reportedly killed.

Mark said such incidents should have no place in a democratic contest.

He stated, “Elections should not be treated as war or a do-or-die affair. They should be a democratic process through which citizens freely choose their leaders and advance their aspirations for development and a better quality of life.”

He said ADC was particularly concerned about the abuse of the electoral process by those in power and, increasingly, by non-state actors, stressing that the party wants to contest elections in an environment where every vote counts and legitimate mandates are respected.

Mark stated, “For us in the ADC, the credibility of the 2027 elections must be non-negotiable. We expect the electoral process to be transparent, inclusive, peaceful, and free from manipulation, intimidation and the abuse of state institutions.”

Mark welcomed IRI’s engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders, saying ADC is prepared to openly share its experiences and concerns as preparations for the 2027 polls gather pace.

Responding, African Regional Director of IRI, Jenai Cox, said the institute was in Nigeria to assess preparations for the 2027 elections and hear directly from stakeholders about the challenges ahead.

Cox stated, “IRI is here conducting a pre-election assessment mission. Our objective of this mission is to assess the preparations of the 2027 general election that will take place.”

She disclosed that members of the mission had recently been in Osun State to observe the off-cycle governorship election, while a smaller delegation also visited Ekiti.

She said IRI had been observing elections in Nigeria since the return to democratic rule in 1999, jointly with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), and would conclude its current assessment at the end of the week.

According to her, the mission would subsequently make recommendations based on its observations from the off-cycle elections and consultations with stakeholders in Abuja.

Cox said, “Our pre-election assessment mission will end at the end of this week, where we will be making some recommendations forward on items we have seen from both off-cycle elections as well as our meetings here with a variety of stakeholders here in Abuja.”