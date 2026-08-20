Reformed LSTTA Monthly Cadet Tourney Gets August 23 Date

The Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) is bringing back its monthly cadet tournament on Saturday, August 23, at the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja.

The revival marks a renewed push to discover and nurture young talents across the state, giving them the chance to grow through consistent competition.

For LSTTA Chairman Tunji Lawal, the decision was simple: talent alone is never enough. “Players need regular competition to develop and fulfil their potential,” he explained.

The monthly event, he believes, will help young athletes build confidence, sharpen their match temperament, and gain valuable experience from an early age.

Lawal pointed to success stories like Matthew Kuti, Muiz Adegoke, and Sultan Agunbiade—players who rose through similar developmental structures before breaking into the national team. Their journeys, he said, prove the importance of providing a steady platform rather than waiting for the occasional major championship.

The tournament is designed not just to crown winners but to create a pathway for future champions. It will allow coaches to assess players under pressure, encourage healthy rivalries, and instil discipline and dedication in the cadets. Beyond medals and recognition, outstanding performers will receive closer attention from the Association and may even be considered for Lagos State teams.

“As the programme grows and attracts greater sponsorship, we intend to strengthen the incentives available to outstanding players, including equipment and other forms of developmental support,” Lawal noted.

For him, the bigger picture is clear: this is about building a sustainable future for table tennis in Lagos and Nigeria. “This tournament is not just about producing monthly winners. It is about discovering tomorrow’s champions,” he said with conviction.

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