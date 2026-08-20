Peter Obi Urges Nigerians to Choose Competence over Propaganda in 2027 Polls

• Says next 150 days must be about scrutinising records, ideas, character

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to scrutinise the records, ideas and character of all presidential candidates before making their choice in 2027.

A statement from his Media Office described Obi as a “candidate of conscience.”

The statement signed by his spokesman, Idris Zekeri Jnr, said the 150-day campaign period should not be reduced to rallies, slogans and political propaganda, but should provide Nigerians with an opportunity to interrogate the capacity of the candidates seeking to lead the country.

The statement was issued in line with Section 98(1) of the 2026 Electoral Act, which provides for the commencement of the presidential campaign on August 19, 2026, ahead of the January 16, 2027 poll.

According to the statement, the forthcoming election represents more than a contest for political power, insisting that Nigerians would effectively be choosing between “old habits of waste, division and broken promises” and a new direction anchored on competence, accountability, productivity and hope.

The media office said Obi’s political identity had been defined by prudence, fiscal discipline and public accountability, adding that his campaign would focus on transforming Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a productive one.

It said the former Anambra State governor would also campaign on reducing the cost of governance, strengthening education and healthcare, improving national security and expanding economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Peter Obi enters this campaign not as a champion of one tribe, one religion, or one region but as a Nigerian seeking judgement based on his record, ideas, and vision,” the statement said.

It added that Obi had consistently maintained that leadership should be measured by competence, capacity, character, compassion and commitment rather than ethnicity, religion or political entitlement.

The media office, therefore, challenged Nigerians to use the 150-day campaign period to interrogate the promises of every presidential candidate and determine who possessed the capacity to address the country’s economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and institutional weaknesses.

It said Obi’s central message was the restoration of trust between government and citizens through transparency, responsible management of public resources and investment in productive sectors.

The statement noted that the NDC candidate would not ask Nigerians to support him on the basis of ethnicity, religion or political connections, but on his record and ideas.

“Governance is neither a personal inheritance nor a reward for political loyalty. Leadership must be earned through verifiable competence, character and measurable outcomes,” it stated.