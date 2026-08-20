Firms Partner to Advance Sovereign AI, Cloud Solutions across Africa

Analytics Intelligence, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group company, to develop sovereign AI and cloud solutions that enable African enterprises to deploy secure, scalable, and locally hosted AI infrastructure.

The partnership brings together Analytics Intelligence’s enterprise AI platform and advanced analytics capabilities with OADC’s growing network of edge data centres across Africa. Together, the two organisations are bringing to the market integrated NeoCloud solutions that simplify AI adoption while addressing the increasing demand for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and high-performance infrastructure across the continent.

Speaking about the partnership, Founder and CEO of Analytics Intelligence, David Edoja, said: “Africa’s AI future depends on more than powerful technology; it depends on infrastructure that is secure, resilient, and built for the realities of our markets. With OADC, we’re putting enterprise-grade AI and the compute power behind it directly into the hands of African organisations, helping them innovate with confidence while keeping their data where it belongs, on the continent and under their control.”

Chief Executive Officer of OADC, Ayotunde Coker, said: “Our mission has always been to bring world-class digital infrastructure closer to the businesses and communities that rely on it. By partnering with [AI] Analytics Intelligence, we’re combining that infrastructure with advanced AI capabilities to help organisations accelerate innovation while meeting their performance, security and compliance requirements.”