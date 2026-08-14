RATTAWU Extols Adeola Ajayi’s Integrity, Competence, Applauds Tinubu for Appointing Him as DSS DG

The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), describing him as a man of valour, integrity, competence and proven capacity.

The commendation was made by the RATTAWU President, Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu, during the union’s Media/Security critical engagement and strategic partnership for national development.

During the engagement, the DSS Director-General was conferred with the Golden Era Pillar of Critical and Strategic Intelligence for National Development Award.

The initiative is designed to recognise individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to national development, security, democracy, culture and the growth of Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Kalu commended President Tinubu for appointing Ajayi to lead the nation’s foremost domestic intelligence organisation.

He described the DSS Director-General as a silent achiever, a competent and detribalised Nigerian and a man whose commitment to national service transcends ethnic, religious and political considerations.

According to the RATTAWU President, the appointment demonstrates the importance of placing capable Nigerians with integrity and professional competence in strategic positions of national responsibility.

He further noted that the role of the DSS in protecting Nigeria’s National interests, gathering critical intelligence and supporting National security cannot be overemphasised, particularly at a time when the Country is confronted with complex security and emerging technological challenges.

Kalu said RATTAWU, as a Union representing workers across the radio, television, theatre and arts sectors, has a responsibility to contribute to National development by using its platforms to promote responsible communication, peace, unity and democratic values.

He stated that RATTAWU Nigeria would continue to provide platforms for the sensitisation of citizens, especially as the nation prepares for the forthcoming general election.

He stressed that the media and creative sectors have an important role to play in combating misinformation, promoting tolerance and encouraging citizens to participate responsibly in the democratic process.

Kalu also emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between security agencies, the media, creative professionals and organised labour in building a peaceful and cohesive Nigeria.

Responding, the DSS Director-General expressed appreciation to the leadership of RATTAWU for the exceptional honour bestowed on him.

He described the recognition as a significant gesture that would further encourage him and the Service to remain committed to their responsibilities to the nation.

Ajayi encouraged RATTAWU to remain steadfast in upholding values that promote national cohesion, tolerance, peace and unity, noting that such values are essential to the continued stability and development of Nigeria.

He assured the Union of his willingness to remain available for constructive engagement, particularly in areas that could create meaningful networks, partnerships and collaboration between the DSS and RATTAWU.

The Director-General expressed optimism that such engagements would strengthen institutional cooperation and contribute to greater national cohesion.