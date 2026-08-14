Jigawa CP Vows to Strengthen Security around Federal University Dutse

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, Tijjani Murtala, has received the management of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) on a courtesy visit, with both parties pledging to strengthen collaboration on security and crime prevention.

The delegation, led by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ahmad Muhammed Gumel, visited the Command headquarters in Dutse yesterday to congratulate the commissioner on his appointment and reaffirm the existing partnership between the university and the Nigeria Police Force.

Gumel, who led members of the Senate, management and staff of the university, said sustained collaboration between the institution and the police was essential to tackling emerging security challenges, particularly in the areas of intelligence sharing, crime prevention and protection of lives and property.

The vice-chancellor expressed concern over the emergence of cult-related activities and other antisocial behaviours among some students, describing the development as relatively new to the university and one that required early and collective intervention.

He stressed the need to promote discipline, sound moral conduct, academic excellence and responsible citizenship among students, while calling for enhanced security around the university and its environs.

Responding, Murtala thanked the vice-chancellor and the university management for the visit, and assured them of the Command’s commitment to protecting educational institutions across the state.

The commissioner said the police would work closely with FUD authorities to safeguard students, staff and other members of the university community.

He said the Command was particularly concerned about the reported emergence of cult-related activities and other security threats within the university environment, adding that the police would adopt a preventive, intelligence-led and community-oriented approach to address the challenges.

Murtala also urged the university authorities to strengthen internal mechanisms for the early identification and reporting of suspicious activities.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” the commissioner said, stressing the need for effective collaboration among the police, university authorities, students, parents, community leaders and other stakeholders.

He called for the timely sharing of credible information with the police to enable the Command to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

The commissioner further emphasised the importance of discipline, moral upbringing and academic excellence, noting that educational institutions should remain centres of learning, character development, and positive societal transformation.

He assured the delegation that the Command would sustain regular engagement with the university and enhance security around the institution through patrols, visibility policing, intelligence gathering and other appropriate measures.

Murtala reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and security across Jigawa State and solicited the continued support of FUD in the collective effort to prevent crime and protect lives and property.

The visit ended with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the existing partnership and ensuring that the Federal University Dutse remains a safe and conducive environment for teaching, learning and research.