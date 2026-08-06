FG Unveils National Rehabilitation Technology Strategic Plan

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has commenced the development of Nigeria’s first National Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Strategic plan to strengthen disability-inclusive healthcare and improve rehabilitation services nationwide.

The initiative was unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday during a three-day stakeholders’ zero draft meeting of the national rehabilitation and assistive technology strategic plan.

Speaking at the event, the Registrar of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria, Prof. Rufai Ahmad, said the strategic plan represents Nigeria’s first coordinated national effort to establish a comprehensive rehabilitation framework.

He explained that the framework was designed to integrate rehabilitation into the country’s healthcare system, improve access to rehabilitation services at all levels of care and expand the availability of assistive technology for persons with disabilities, older persons and individuals recovering from injuries or chronic illnesses.

According to him, the strategic plan will address critical areas including, “rehabilitation financing, workforce development, assistive technology, service delivery, governance, monitoring and evaluation, as well as partnerships needed to ensure effective implementation”.

Ahmad added that the stakeholders’ meeting provided an opportunity for experts, policymakers, development partners and professional bodies to review the zero draft and make contributions that will produce a robust, inclusive and implementable national policy capable of transforming rehabilitation services in Nigeria.

Also, Head of the Georgia Society for Healthcare Engineers (GASHE), Dr. Umeh Sunday said work on the national rehabilitation strategic plan had already commenced.

He explained the initiative followed the establishment of a Rehabilitation Technical Working Group by the ministry.

According to him, Nigeria previously lacked a federal rehabilitation policy, leaving states without a national framework for rehabilitation services.

Sunday said the strategy aligns with WHO Rehabilitation 2030 and the World Health Assembly Rehabilitation Strategy 2025-2035.

He described rehabilitation as an essential component of healthcare that should begin whenever patients require such services.

He further said that the Technical Working Group conducted nationwide situational assessments using WHO guidance before drafting the strategy.

“Preliminary drafts have been prepared and are undergoing stakeholder review to reflect Nigeria’s rehabilitation priorities and healthcare realities.” Sunday said.

The Regional Rehabilitation Consultant for Africa, Dr. Nassib Tawa, said nearly two years of preparation preceded development of the strategic plan.

Tawa said the strategy builds on findings from a national situational assessment of rehabilitation services across Nigeria.

“The assessment identified major challenges, including the absence of a national rehabilitation policy and inadequate financing.

“It also revealed infrastructure deficits, limited clinical spaces and shortages of trained rehabilitation professionals nationwide,” he said.

According to him, the strategic plan will cover 2027 to 2031, outlining national priorities, objectives, vision, mission and implementation goals

“Five technical task teams will review key workstreams before consolidating recommendations into the final draft.

“The strategy will promote a shared national understanding of quality rehabilitation benefiting every Nigerian requiring such services,” he said.