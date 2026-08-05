NIS Cracks Down on QNET/IGNITE Syndicate, Arrests Alleged Mastermind, 11 Others in Lagos

• Two victims rescued as Immigration Service uncovers transnational fraud, irregular migration network

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismantled a suspected transnational organised crime syndicate allegedly operating under the guise of the QNET/IGNITE network, arresting 12 suspects and rescuing two victims in a major intelligence-led operation in Lagos State.

The crackdown, which targeted a fraudulent recruitment and network marketing operation allegedly linked to irregular migration activities, resulted in the arrest of the suspected leader of the syndicate, identified as Ouattra Adama, a Burkinabe national, alongside 11 other suspected facilitators.

The arrested suspects comprise eight Liberian nationals and three Cameroonians, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration Service (DCI) Akinsola Akinlabi.

The NIS said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence on trafficking networks allegedly exploiting vulnerable individuals through deceptive employment and business opportunities.

The statement revealed that two Liberian nationals believed to be victims of the syndicate were rescued during the operation and are currently receiving necessary attention from authorities.

“Accordingly, the twelve (12) suspects and the two (2) victims have been transferred to the Service Headquarters for further investigation and necessary legal action,” Akinlabi stated.

According to the Service, the QNET/IGNITE network is a transnational organised criminal group allegedly involved in fraudulent employment and business schemes used to facilitate irregular migration.

The NIS warned Nigerians and other residents against falling victim to criminal networks that exploit the search for jobs, education opportunities, business ventures and migration pathways.

It urged members of the public to always verify the authenticity of employment offers, business opportunities and migration arrangements through approved channels before committing funds or travelling abroad.

The Service described the arrests as a major achievement in its intelligence-driven border security operations, reaffirming its commitment to combating human trafficking, irregular migration and other forms of transnational crime.

“The arrest of the syndicate leader and other facilitators demonstrates Nigeria Immigration Service’s commitment to intelligence-driven Border Management,” the statement said.

The agency added that the operation aligns with the federal government’s renewed efforts to strengthen national security and protect citizens from exploitation.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to uncover additional members of the network, trace its wider operations and identify other possible victims across Nigeria.