Consolidation: Leadway Emerges Unified Brand, Assets Under Management Hits N3tn

Stories by Ebere Nwoji

Following the successful operational integration of Leadway Pensure and PAL Pensions, Leadway Holdings has officially unveiled Leadway PFA as its single, unified pension brand. This announcement marks the final milestone in the consolidation process, retiring the legacy entity names and introducing a bold new identity built for the future of wealth creation in Nigeria.

Operating with a combined Asset Under Management (AuM) of over N3 trillion, the newly established brand, Leadway PFA emerges as a formidable institution in the Nigerian pension landscape. The unified brand now operates on a fully harmonised and upgraded technological infrastructure, ensuring that its 1.2 million Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders benefit from a seamless, highly secure, and optimised customer experience.

Speaking on this, the Managing Director, Leadway PFA, Olusakin Labeodan, said the transition to Leadway PFA represents more than a name change, it is a renewed commitment to exceptional financial security.

According to him, by bringing together the rich heritage, specialised talent, and robust risk frameworks of both legacy firms, the new brand leverages expanded market reach and deeper investment capacity to drive sustained, long-term value for contributors.

Labeodan emphasised the institution’s readiness for the future saying “Today, we are thrilled to formally introduce Leadway PFA to the world,” Over the past few months, we have executed a meticulous integration of our systems, processes, and people. Leadway PFA is the result of that dedication, resulting into a stronger, more agile institution built to protect and exponentially grow our contributors’ wealth. Our unified brand identity reflects our singular, unwavering purpose to be the ultimate, most trusted partner in our customers’ retirement journeys.”