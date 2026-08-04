Review: Nigeria–Spain Concert Explores the Possibilities of Cross-Cultural Musical Dialogue

The Nigeria–Spain Cultural Exchange Concert, held on July 17, 2026, at the National Universities Commission, Abuja, brought together Spanish contemporary flamenco musician Nino de Elche and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in a performance that explored the meeting point between Nigerian and Spanish musical traditions.

Rather than presenting the two traditions independently, the concert sought to create a shared musical experience through collaboration, combining contrasting rhythmic structures, melodic ideas, tonal systems and performance practices.

A notable feature of the production was the musical arrangement by Tolu Ogunleye, professionally known as Drtonez. His work provided a framework that allowed Nigerian musical ideas to interact with contemporary flamenco while retaining their distinct character. The arrangements reflected careful attention to melody, rhythm, texture and tonal relationships, enabling the different traditions to complement one another without losing their individual identities.

The inclusion of original compositions further reinforced the collaborative nature of the project by introducing contemporary Nigerian works into an international performance setting.

The orchestration and musical direction by Opeyemi Olaore also contributed significantly to the performance. His orchestration combined African percussion and wind instruments with Western orchestral resources, producing a balanced musical texture that supported the concert’s cross-cultural objectives.

As musical director, Olaore coordinated performers from different artistic backgrounds with assurance, maintaining continuity through changes in tempo, texture and musical expression. His additional role as a performing xylophonist strengthened the connection between musical leadership and live performance.

The interaction between Drtonez’s arrangements and Olaore’s orchestration emerged as one of the production’s defining strengths. While the arrangements established the musical framework, the orchestration and direction translated that material into a cohesive live performance, demonstrating the complementary roles of arranger and musical director in large-scale collaborative productions.

Among the performance’s most engaging moments was the dialogue between the African xylophone and the flamenco guitar. Rather than functioning as isolated musical traditions, the instruments responded to one another in ways that created a distinctive Afro-Flamenco sound, illustrating how contrasting musical languages can coexist within a shared artistic space.

Nino de Elche’s contemporary interpretation of flamenco provided an effective platform for this exchange, allowing Nigerian rhythmic and instrumental traditions to interact with a genre rooted in Spanish musical heritage. The result was less a fusion for its own sake than an exploration of how different traditions can inform one another through performance.

The concert also demonstrated the importance of artistic collaboration in cultural diplomacy. By bringing together performers from different musical backgrounds, it highlighted the role of music in encouraging dialogue, expanding creative possibilities and fostering greater cultural understanding.

From a performance perspective, the production reflected careful preparation and a high level of musical coordination. Its success lay not only in technical execution but also in its willingness to allow distinct musical traditions to engage each other without diminishing their individual identities.

The Nigeria–Spain Cultural Exchange Concert therefore stands as an example of how collaborative performance can contribute to international cultural engagement while creating opportunities for contemporary Nigerian musicians, arrangers and performers to participate in global artistic conversations.

Wing Commander Adesola Adeyanju is Deputy Director of Music, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, and a music scholar and performance critic.