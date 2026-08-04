Plug and Play, NIMENA Launch GOAL Accelerator for Nigerian Heritage Startups

Applications have opened for the inaugural Plug and Play x NIMENA GOAL Accelerator, a new initiative aimed at strengthening innovation ties between Nigeria and Singapore while supporting high-potential startups founded by individuals of Nigerian heritage, according to the press release posted on the official LinkedIn page of the organization by the National secretary.

The organisers said the first-of-its-kind programme is designed to create opportunities for international expansion, market discovery, and knowledge exchange by equipping participating startups with the networks, mentorship, and capabilities required to explore business opportunities in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market.

According to the programme details, the accelerator will run for between eight and 10 weeks through a hybrid format.

Participants will undergo an online phase featuring mentorship, workshops, and pitch refinement before embarking on a one-week immersive experience in Singapore, where they will engage with investors, corporates, government agencies, and other key players within the innovation ecosystem.

The organisers noted that Singapore remains one of the world’s leading innovation hubs and serves as a gateway to Southeast Asia, making it an ideal destination for founders seeking to understand regional business dynamics, validate go-to-market strategies, and position their products for future expansion across Asia.

The programme is open to startups across all maritime and energy sectors, from Pre-Series A to Series B, provided at least one founder or key member of the leadership team is of Nigerian heritage.

Selected participants will receive a tailored market-entry development plan, mentorship, expert-led workshops, and access to major innovation events in Singapore. The package also includes flights, accommodation, and visa assistance for one representative per company, sponsored by NIMENA.

During the in-market experience, founders will participate in the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), pitch at the Plug and Play APAC Summit, showcase their businesses through exhibition booths, and network with founders, investors, and industry leaders.

Applications for the GOAL Accelerator will close on 30 August 2026, with recruitment running from 13 July to 30 August. The onboarding phase is scheduled for 7–25 September, followed by programme preparations, online workshops, and the Singapore immersion from 26 to 30 October 2026.

To apply click the link below and follow the process:

https://plugandplay-apac.typeform.com/to/KcnbfcyJ