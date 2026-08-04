Jonathan, Gov. Kefas, Global Leaders Nominated for 100 Global Impact Honours Ahead of Abuja Summit

President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, and several distinguished leaders and diplomats from across the world have been nominated for the forthcoming 100 Global Impact Personalities Honors/Awards scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria.

The international gathering will bring together diplomats, ambassadors, policymakers, business executives, parliamentarians, and development experts for high-level discussions on global diplomacy, sustainable development, public-private partnerships, and investment, while recognizing individuals whose contributions have positively impacted humanity.

During the presentation to Governor Kefas, the governor welcomed the initiative and commended the organizers for creating a platform that promotes global cooperation and inclusive leadership.

The presentention was made by Traditional Queen of Liberia, alongside Profes