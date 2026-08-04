Busha Launches Signal, Bringing Prediction Markets to Nigerian Sports Fans

Mary Nnah

Launching ahead of the new Premier League season, Signal gives fans a new way to turn sporting predictions into live market insights.

Busha has announced the launch of Signal, a licensed prediction market platform that allows Nigerian sports fans to predict the outcomes of major sporting events in real time.



Licensed by the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Signal launches with markets covering all types of sports. Users can make predictions on everything from Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches to AFCON qualifiers, heavyweight boxing bouts and Formula One Grand Prix, with markets updating in real time as participants respond to team news, injuries, transfers, player form and other developments.

Available immediately as a web platform, Signal is accessible to existing Busha users using their current Busha accounts. New users can get started by creating a Busha account before connecting it to Signal. Users fund their Signal wallets directly from their Busha wallets using supported balances, including Naira, stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies available within the Busha app.



The launch comes as prediction markets gain global attention for capturing collective expectations around real-world events. While the category is associated with elections, business and financial markets, it is increasingly being embraced by sports fans as a new way to test their knowledge and engage with major competitions.



Unlike traditional sportsbooks that offer fixed odds, prediction markets evolve continuously as participants buy and sell positions based on new information. The result is a live view of how the market assesses the likelihood of different outcomes before and during competition.

Michael Adeyeri, co-founder and CEO of Busha



“Millions of sports fans already make predictions every week, who wins the league, who scores first or which team gets knocked out,” said Michael Adeyeri, co-founder and CEO of Busha. “Signal gives those predictions a place to evolve in real time, creating a picture of how fans collectively see the game unfolding.”

As markets evolve throughout a competition, fans can follow how confidence in different outcomes shifts over time, adding another layer of engagement to every matchday and major sporting event.



The launch of Signal reflects Busha’s innovation strategy to build products at the intersection of financial technology, digital markets and consumer experiences, expanding its ecosystem beyond digital asset trading into new forms of market participation.

Signal incorporates responsible gaming measures to promote informed, responsible participation.

Busha is a Pan-African digital asset exchange and one of Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed digital asset platforms. Operating across Nigeria and Kenya, Busha provides consumers and businesses with access to traditional savings, crypto trading, crypto-backed loans, and stablecoin-powered business infrastructure. Through Busha Business, companies, fintechs, and developers access licensed payment infrastructure for cross-border payments, stablecoin treasury, merchant payments, and API integration. Trusted for its compliance-first approach, deep liquidity, and exceptional user experience, Busha is at the forefront of driving responsible innovation in Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.