Afri Invoice Announces Major Recruitment Drive

…Set to Support Nigeria Revenue Service E-Invoicing Compliance

Afri Invoice listed as number two on Nigeria’s Revenue Service Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform has officially announced a nationwide recruitment campaign to onboard over 100 new professionals.

This strategic expansion is designed to bolster support for the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) mandatory e-invoicing compliance drive and meet the surging demand for digital tax infrastructure across the country.

To ensure seamless, localized support for businesses navigating the regulatory shift, the new open roles are distributed across all of Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The recruitment drive targets talent across critical business units, including: Information Technology (IT): Marketing and Digital Marketing, Audits as well as Legal.

Candidates must also possess a proven background in managing multi-site office operations and human resources among other skills.



This ambitious hiring initiative builds directly on a similarly successful recruitment drive executed last year, which significantly scaled Afri Invoice’s operational footprint and client onboarding capacity.



As the national transition toward digitized revenue collection accelerates, the company is proactively expanding its human capital to provide uninterrupted service, robust onboarding, and technical advisory to enterprises of all sizes.



“As the national drive toward comprehensive e-invoicing gathers momentum under the Nigeria Revenue Service, our mission is to ensure that Nigerian businesses have a reliable, accredited partner to navigate this transition effortlessly,”

He added: “By expanding our team by over 100 experts across every geopolitical zone, we are scaling our capacity to deliver top-tier technology and customer support right to the doorstep of organizations nationwide.”

Qualified and passionate professionals interested in joining Nigeria’s foremost e-invoicing compliance leader are encouraged to visit the firm’s official careers portal.