THE POLITICS OF PUBLIC TRUST

FELIX OLADEJI argues that economic reform needs more than good policy

The recent reflections by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on how Nigeria secured the landmark Paris Club debt relief offer more than a historical account of one of the country’s most significant economic achievements. Speaking at the public presentation of The Pain and the Promise, she argued that the success of the reforms that culminated in Nigeria’s debt relief depended not only on sound economic policy but also on deliberate public communication that helped citizens understand the difficult choices government was making. Her remarks reopen an important debate about the relationship between economic reform, political legitimacy, and democratic governance.

Public discussion of economic reform often concentrates on policy design. Governments debate fiscal rules, debt restructuring, exchange rate adjustments, subsidy reforms, taxation, and public expenditure. Far less attention is devoted to the political conditions that determine whether technically sound reforms survive long enough to produce meaningful results. Yet economic policy does not operate in an institutional vacuum. In democratic societies, reforms require citizens to accept short-term costs in anticipation of longer-term benefits. That process depends as much on trust, transparency, and communication as it does on technical competence.

Nigeria’s Paris Club debt relief illustrates this relationship. Before the agreement reached in 2005, Nigeria carried an external debt burden accumulated over decades, much of it inherited from successive military administrations. The eventual settlement eliminated approximately $30 billion in Paris Club obligations through a combination of debt cancellation and negotiated repayment, significantly improving Nigeria’s fiscal position. Achieving that outcome, however, required more than successful international negotiations. It demanded domestic reforms that imposed difficult adjustments on government institutions and required public understanding of why those sacrifices were necessary.

Okonjo-Iweala’s observation therefore deserves closer attention because it challenges a common assumption within public administration. Reform is often presented as a technical exercise carried out by economists, financial experts, and policymakers. Communication is treated as an afterthought, something reserved for public relations once decisions have already been made. Her account suggests a different understanding. Communication was not merely explaining reform after implementation; it was itself part of the reform architecture.

This distinction has wider implications for governance across Africa. Many governments continue to confront difficult structural reforms involving debt sustainability, energy transitions, tax reforms, inflation management, and fiscal consolidation. International financial institutions frequently emphasise macroeconomic adjustment while domestic political debates focus on the immediate social costs borne by citizens. The resulting gap between policy objectives and public perception often undermines reform before its long-term effects become visible.

Political scientists have long argued that the effectiveness of public policy depends not only on state capacity but also on political legitimacy. Governments possessing the legal authority to implement reform may nevertheless struggle where citizens perceive policies as opaque, inconsistent, or unfair. In such circumstances, resistance emerges not necessarily because reforms are economically unsound but because governments fail to build sufficient public confidence in the rationale behind them.

Nigeria’s recent reform experience illustrates this tension. Policies affecting fuel subsidies, exchange rates, taxation, and public expenditure have generated intense public debate, often reflecting deeper concerns about trust in public institutions rather than disagreement over economic theory alone. Citizens frequently ask whether sacrifices are being distributed fairly, whether institutions remain accountable, and whether promised long-term gains will genuinely materialise. These questions cannot be answered solely through economic models; they require political credibility.

Communication therefore performs several governance functions simultaneously. It reduces information asymmetry between governments and citizens. It explains trade-offs inherent in complex policy decisions. It strengthens institutional transparency by allowing citizens to understand how reforms fit within broader national development strategies. Most importantly, it creates opportunities for democratic consent rather than administrative imposition.

Yet communication should not be mistaken for political messaging or propaganda. Public trust cannot be manufactured through media campaigns alone. Effective communication depends upon consistency between official narratives and observable government behaviour. Citizens evaluate not simply what governments say but whether policy implementation reflects the principles being communicated. Transparency without accountability quickly loses credibility.

The broader lesson extends beyond debt relief. Contemporary governance increasingly requires governments to manage complex policy transitions involving climate adaptation, digital regulation, healthcare reform, energy security, and fiscal sustainability. Each of these policy domains involves technical complexity that may not be immediately accessible to the general public. The challenge for democratic governance therefore lies not merely in producing effective policy but in developing institutions capable of communicating policy honestly, consistently, and transparently.

International experience reinforces this conclusion. Countries that have successfully implemented difficult economic reforms often combine technical competence with sustained public engagement. Governments invest not only in designing reform packages but also in explaining objectives, acknowledging costs, responding to criticism, and maintaining dialogue with citizens throughout implementation. Economic success depends as much on institutional trust as on financial calculations.

Okonjo-Iweala’s reflections ultimately invite a broader reconsideration of how reform itself is understood. The enduring legacy of the Paris Club negotiations may not lie only in the debt relief secured but also in the recognition that democratic reform requires persuasion alongside policy. Technical expertise remains indispensable, but expertise alone rarely generates public legitimacy.

As governments across Africa confront increasingly difficult economic choices amid rising debt, fiscal pressures, and global uncertainty, the lesson remains timely. Successful reform is not simply about designing better economic policies. It is about building sufficient public trust to sustain those policies through inevitable periods of uncertainty and sacrifice.

The most effective reforms are therefore not necessarily those with the strongest economic models, but those that succeed in transforming technical policy into shared public purpose. In democratic governance, communication is not peripheral to reform. It is one of the institutions through which reform becomes politically possible.

Oladeji is an incoming Ph.D. researcher in African literature, ecocriticism, and environmental humanities, Department of English, Texas A&M University, USA