Transcorp Hotels Grows Half-year Profit to N13.7bn on Operational Efficiency

Oluchi Chibuzor





Transcorp Hotels Plc has sustained its strong earnings momentum, posting a 12 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) to N13.7 billion for the first half (H1) of 2026, underscoring the company’s resilience, disciplined cost management and operational excellence despite a moderation in revenue.

The hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc also recorded a 21 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT), which rose to N10.5 billion, from N8.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the company’s unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, revenue stood at N44.4 billion compared with N46.9 billion in the same period last year, reflecting softer market demand in its international business segment.

Despite the marginal decline in revenue, the company improved its operating expense margin by three percent, highlighting continued operational efficiency and prudent cost management.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Uzoamaka Oshogwe, said the results reflected the resilience of the business and the disciplined execution of its growth strategy in a dynamic operating environment.

She explained: “Our H1 2026 performance reflects the resilience of our business and the disciplined execution of our strategy in a dynamic operating environment.

“While market conditions remained challenging, we continued to deliver strong profitability by staying focused on operational excellence, commercial agility and creating exceptional experiences for our guests.

“We remain committed to strengthening our market leadership, investing strategically in our business, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Also commenting, the Chief Finance Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, attributed the strong performance to disciplined financial management and operational execution.

“Our disciplined approach to cost management, revenue optimisation and operational execution delivered a 12 per cent increase in PBT to N13.7 billion, alongside a 21 per cent growth in profit after tax to N10.5 billion from N8.7 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

“These strong financial results reinforce the resilience of our business, provide a solid platform for sustainable growth and position us to continue investing strategically while delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” he said.

The company stated that the performance reinforces its position as one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality operators, driven by operational excellence, customer-centric innovation and efficient resource management.

Beyond its financial performance, Transcorp Hotels said it continued to strengthen its portfolio of iconic hospitality and business assets.

Its flagship property, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, remains one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality destinations, while the recently launched Transcorp Centre, one of West Africa’s largest purpose-built event and conference venues with a seating capacity of 5,000, is rapidly establishing itself as a preferred destination for business, tourism and world-class events.

The company noted that since its launch, the Transcorp Centre has hosted several landmark corporate and social events, further reinforcing its reputation as a premier venue for high-profile gatherings in Nigeria.

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed conglomerates with strategic investments spanning the power, hospitality and energy sectors. Through its iconic assets, including Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Centre, the company continues to redefine hospitality standards while creating sustainable value for shareholders.