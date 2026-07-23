  • Thursday, 23rd July, 2026

Security Forces Neutralise Four  Suspected Bandits, Free Two  Abducted Victims in Kwara

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Security forces have reportedly eliminated four bandits and rescued two abduction victims in Aboki community of Kaiama local government.

The suspected terrorists on Tuesday night  invaded the Aboki community in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically that led to the killing of  one person and abducted two persons of the area.

Following this ugly development, the security forces were said to have  immediately mobilised their troops in order to decimate the attackers of the people of the town.

It was gathered that, five armed bandits were said to have  attacked the community to kidnap people.

Sources said that during the attack by the suspected bandits, one Alhaji Tukur was said to have been kidnapped. 

Security forces, according to sources, were said  to have  neutralised  four of the bandits, while one of them escaped with gunshot injuries.

It was also learnt that  Alhaji Tukur and another victim were freed without injuries.

The security forces have significantly scaled up response time as government doubles down in the anti-kidnapping campaign nationwide. 

The development comes as a new army battalion has been approved for Omu Aran, a strategic step to strengthen the campaign against terrorism and banditry in the region.

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