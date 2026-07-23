NISA President,  Adewumi, Wife Donate Doctors’ Quarters to Ekiti Hospital

Raheem Akingbolu

Chairman of Equatorial Energy Company Limited and President of the Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Otunba Sola Adewumi, alongside his wife, Otun Eyesorun Kemi Adewumi, will this week donate a newly constructed Doctors’ Residential Quarters to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti.

The presentation ceremony, scheduled to take place within the hospital premises, is expected to attract a distinguished assembly of royal, political, and healthcare dignitaries, highlighting the importance of this philanthropic gesture to the community and the wider state.

The donated facility is intended to improve healthcare delivery by providing comfortable, adequate accommodation for medical practitioners serving at the hospital. It addresses a longstanding challenge of insufficient housing for healthcare professionals in underserved communities, a factor that has often hampered efforts to attract and retain skilled doctors.

The event will be graced by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adejimi Adu-Alagbado (Agirilala II), the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, whose royal presence underscores the significance of this landmark occasion. Among the expected attendees are the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Her Excellency Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani; the Chairman of the Hospital Management Board, Dr. Austin Ibikunle; and the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Dr. Olasunkanmi Alabi.

For Otunba Sola Adewumi, and by extension his wife, the donation represents a heartfelt investment in the welfare of his community, a reflection of their belief that societal progress is rooted in the collective wellbeing of its people.

The provision of the new residential quarters is expected to markedly improve the working conditions of medical professionals, thereby enhancing healthcare services for residents of Ikere-Ekiti and its environs.