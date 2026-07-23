GTCO, Experts Advocate Compassion, Inclusive Policies for People with Autism

Funmi Ogundare





Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), yesterday, called on Nigerians to embrace greater compassion, empathy and acceptance towards people living with autism and other neurodiverse conditions, stressing that understanding rather than hostility is key to building a more inclusive society.

Briefing journalists ahead of GTCO’s 16th annual Autism Conference themed: ‘Acceptance in Action’, scheduled to hold on July 27 and 28, at Muson Centre, Lagos, the Chief Head of Corporate Communications, Oyinade Adegbite, said the organisation’s commitment to autism advocacy is driven by the need to bridge existing gaps in awareness and support.

“As long as that need exists, and for as long as we are capable and able, we will continue to show up,” she said, explaining that the conference is part of the organisation’s broader commitment to inclusion and social impact.

Adegbite noted that GTCO operates a non-discriminatory employment policy, with people living with different forms of disabilities represented within its workforce.

“We run a no-discriminatory hiring policy. We have people with physical disabilities and different disabilities. Inclusion is simply how we operate as an organisation,” she said.

Describing neurodiversity as a human issue rather than one affecting only a specific group, she said autism reflects differences in neurological wiring, making compassion and empathy essential in relating with affected individuals.

According to her, many people tend to organise their lives around familiar expectations and behaviours, making it difficult to understand individuals who process information or respond differently.

“We all create our own mental worlds. Then you meet someone whose world is completely different from yours. Even when you don’t have time to fully understand them, the least we can do is not be hostile,” she said.

A Board Certified Behaviour Analyst and Founder of Shades of Life Care Limited, Dr. Eziafakaku Nwokolo stated that the federal government should actively engage parents, professionals and other stakeholders in developing policies on autism and neurodevelopmental disabilities, warning that policies made without end-user input are unlikely to succeed.

She added that Nigeria must move beyond focusing primarily on physical disabilities and pay greater attention to invisible disabilities such as autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

The behaviour analyst argued that while the country has taken steps through disability legislation, much remains to be done to address the unique needs of individuals with neurological differences.

“If you’re going to make a policy without involving the end user, sooner or later you’re going to find that your policy is a wash,” she said. “My appeal to the federal government is to engage with us; parents, professionals and stakeholders, so that we can get it right.”

According to her, successful disability support systems in other countries have largely been driven by the experiences and needs of affected individuals and families, with governments providing the necessary backing.

“There is nowhere in the world where effective services emerged without the input of end users. They are driven by the end users and supported by government,” she added.

Nwokolo also stressed the need for inclusive education, urging schools to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills to support children with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

She said introducing autism awareness into school curricula would help children develop empathy and acceptance from an early age, creating a more inclusive society in the future.

In her remarks, autism advocate and social entrepreneur, Solape Azazi, stressed the need for greater grassroots awareness and meaningful stakeholder engagement in implementing autism and disability policies, noting that many existing policies remain ineffective because they fail to reflect the realities of people living with autism and their families.

She said although disability inclusion features in government priorities, the intended beneficiaries are often unaware of their rights and entitlements.

“If the end users don’t even know what they are supposed to fight for, ask for or demand from those in authority, then there is still a huge gap,” she stated.

Azazi stressed that policies developed without consulting families, caregivers and people with autism often exist only on paper and have little practical impact.

To bridge the gap, the advocate said she has focused on grassroots advocacy, partnering with two local government areas in the last two years to educate communities about autism.

According to her, “the initiative involved awareness campaigns in marketplaces, public schools, churches, mosques, primary healthcare centres and neighbourhoods, where residents were educated on autism and connected with support services.”

She said the programme has produced encouraging results, with many parents gaining a better understanding of their children’s condition.