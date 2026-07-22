GTCO Begins 16th Edition of Autism Conference

…Promises Free Consultation

Raheem Akingbolu

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), has announced Wednesday, Monday, July 27th and Tuesday, July 28th, as the date for the 16th edition of Annual Autism Conference.

Themed “Acceptance in Action: From Family to Classroom to Workplace to Public Spaces,” the Conference, which will be followed by one-on-one family consultations by specialists, continues the Group’s commitment to advocating for Autism through access to developmental support, professional guidance, and learning opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

Over the years, the GTCO Autism Programme has become a leading platform for Autism advocacy and inclusion across West Africa, bringing together healthcare professionals, therapists, educators, policymakers, caregivers, and families to foster greater understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs).

Through sustained engagement and collaboration, the programme has helped advance conversations around acceptance, accessibility, and the support systems required to improve outcomes for individuals on the spectrum.

This year’s theme, “Acceptance in Action,” reflects the need to move beyond awareness towards creating environments where individuals on the Autism spectrum are supported, and empowered at home, in school, in workplace, and public spaces.

The 2026 programme will feature expert-led discussions, workshops, and free consultation sessions delivered by leading local and international specialists in developmental and behavioural sciences, covering key areas such as early intervention, behavioural therapy, communication strategies, inclusive education, and caregiver support.

In Nigeria, the conference will hold on Monday, July 27th and Tuesday, July 28th at the Muson Centre, Lagos, followed by free one-on-one family consultations with medical and developmental specialists from July 29th to August 1st at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

In Ghana, the programme will open with a workshop on August 4th at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, followed by free consultations at the same venue from August 5th to 8th.

Commenting on the 2026 GTCO Autism Programme, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: “Sixteen years ago, we set out to help families navigate a journey that too often felt isolating. Today, this programme stands as proof of what sustained commitment can achieve. This year’s theme, ‘Acceptance in Action,’ challenges all of us to move past good intentions and start making inclusion visible, in the way we design our schools, structure our workplaces, and welcome one another in public spaces.”

He added: “No single institution can build an inclusive society alone. It takes families willing to advocate, educators willing to adapt, employers willing to open doors, and policymakers willing to act. Our role is to keep bringing the right expertise and resources to the table, so that every individual on the autism spectrum has a genuine chance to participate fully and confidently in everyday life.”