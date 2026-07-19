Christian Group Urges Tinubu to Reject Bill Criminalising Preaching in Commercial Vehicles

A Christian group under the aegis of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Nigeria region, has called on President Bola Tinubu to withhold assent to the proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Bill, saying provisions that reportedly criminalise preaching in commercial vehicles pose a threat to Nigerians’ constitutional rights.

The group, in a statement issued yesterday by its President, Dr Israel Akinadewo, expressed concern that the proposed legislation allegedly places preaching in commercial vehicles in the same category as hawking and other prohibited activities.

According to the association, equating the peaceful proclamation of the Gospel with commercial hawking is insensitive and inconsistent with the constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

“OAIC considers it insensitive and inappropriate to equate the peaceful proclamation of the Gospel with commercial hawking. While recognising the need to ensure safety and order on Nigerian roads, the Association maintains that preaching is a constitutionally protected exercise of the rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression, and should not be treated as a criminal or commercial activity,” Akinadewo said.

The association argued that preaching in commercial buses has, over the years, remained a legitimate means of spreading messages of faith, hope, morality, repentance and peaceful coexistence across the country.

It warned that any law with the effect of criminalising peaceful religious expression could constitute an unnecessary restriction on the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

Consequently, OAIC appealed to Tinubu not to sign the bill into law in its current form.

“The Association therefore respectfully calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to assent to the Bill in its present form. We also urge the National Assembly to review the relevant provisions through broad consultations with religious bodies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that public safety is promoted without undermining the constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and expression,” the statement added.

The association, however, reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and responsible religious conduct, urging preachers to carry out evangelism in a manner that respects public order while calling on the government to protect the constitutional freedoms underpinning Nigeria’s democracy.

Recall that the Senate proposed a N50,000 fine for anyone convicted of hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

The bill, which seeks to strengthen road safety enforcement and curb practices considered capable of distracting drivers, now awaits presidential assent.

If signed into law, the legislation will also impose a N50,000 fine, six months’ imprisonment, or both, on motorists who refuse to cooperate with officials of the FRSC during roadside breath tests conducted on reasonable suspicion.

The amendment forms part of a broader review of the FRSC Act aimed at increasing compliance with traffic regulations, reducing road crashes and enhancing safety on Nigerian roads through stiffer penalties for traffic offences.