Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa to Experience Darkness as TCN Upgrades 330KV Transmission Line

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced a planned two-day power outage affecting Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa states and surrounding areas to facilitate critical transmission infrastructure upgrades.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, NISO said the outage would commence at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, and would end at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

According to the system operator, the outage is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to connect the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) on the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 330kV transmission line.

It explained that electricity supply to Bauchi; Gombe; Yola in Adamawa State and neighbouring communities would be interrupted during the maintenance period.

In addition, NISO explained that the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 132kV transmission line will also be taken out of service to ensure a safe working environment for the exercise.

NISO stated that the OPGW installation formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s transmission infrastructure, improve grid reliability and enhance monitoring and communication capabilities across the national electricity network.

“During the outage period, the Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and surrounding areas are expected to experience an interruption in electricity supply at the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 132kV transmission line, which will also be taken out of service to ensure a safe working environment for the maintenance activity.

“The installation of the OPGW forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transmission infrastructure and enhance the reliability, monitoring and communication capabilities of the national grid,” it stated.

The operator appealed for the understanding and cooperation of electricity market participants and consumers in the affected areas, while expressing regret over the temporary inconvenience the outage may cause.