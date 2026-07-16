Sam Egube: Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence, Public Service and Leadership

Raheem Akingbolu pays tribute to Engr. Samuel Egube, describing him as a national treasure, a blessing to Lagosians and a global ambassador of Isoko nation

Some leaders earn recognition through visibility; others earn it through the quiet consistency and weight of their work. Engr. Samuel Egube, FNSE, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, belongs to the latter category: a technocrat in public office whose influence is reflected in competence, discipline, strategic leadership, and institutional trust.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the respected figures within Lagos State governance, trusted to serve in roles that require judgment, coordination, and a strong understanding of how government works. His appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff reflects not only professional excellence but also the confidence reposed in him to support governance at the highest level. It is this remarkable record of service and leadership that has inspired the Urhobo and Isoko Elites in Lagos to honour him.

As Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Engr. Egube occupies a central position within the state’s governance structure. The role demands discretion, administrative discipline, and the ability to support executive coordination in a state as complex and economically significant as Lagos. His appointment also reflects a longstanding relationship of trust with the Governor and the Lagos State Government, particularly in a role that is central to continuity, coordination, and effective cabinet operations.

Before this appointment, he served as Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, where he was closely involved in development planning, fiscal coordination, budget strategy, performance reporting, and the alignment of public resources with the priorities of a fast-growing megacity. His work placed him at the heart of major conversations around economic planning, infrastructure priorities, stakeholder engagement, and long-term development thinking.

One of the notable platforms linked to his tenure was the Ehingbeti Economic Summit, Lagos’ foremost public-private economic dialogue platform. As Co-Chairman of the summit, he contributed to conversations that reinforced Lagos’ investment direction and long-term development agenda, including the unveiling of the Lagos State Development Plan 2022–2052, the state’s 30-year roadmap for growth, competitiveness, and global relevance.

Beyond budget and planning, Engr. Egube has played defining roles in some of Lagos State’s major investment and global positioning platforms. As Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee for Invest Lagos 3.0, he helped drive one of the state’s flagship investment platforms, designed to connect policy, capital, and opportunity across key sectors of the Lagos economy.

He also chaired the Local Organising Committee for the E1 Lagos GP, a landmark international event that placed Lagos on the global circuit of the world’s first all-electric powerboat championship. Under his leadership, the race became more than a sporting event; it became a platform for tourism, sustainability, innovation, marine enterprise, and global visibility, attracting an estimated US$100 million in investment value while reinforcing Lagos’ capacity to host world-class events.

This background speaks to the depth of Engr. Egube’s contribution to governance in Lagos. He is not simply a political appointee; he is a technocrat with a strong foundation in economic planning, investment promotion, institutional coordination, and strategic execution. His career reflects the kind of competence-driven leadership required to support a state with Lagos’ scale, ambition, and complexity.

Before joining government, Engr. Egube had built a distinguished career across banking, financial services, and business advisory. He held leadership roles in institutions including Diamond Bank, now Access Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, NNB International Bank, and United Bank for Africa, with experience spanning energy, corporate banking, retail banking, and structured finance. He also held senior advisory roles at Arthur Andersen & Co., now KPMG Professionals, further strengthening his foundation in strategy, finance, and institutional development.

A graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of Benin, with an Executive MBA from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Engr. Egube’s professional profile reflects both technical depth and global exposure. His executive development across institutions such as IESE, INSEAD, Wharton, Columbia Business School, and Lagos Business School reinforces the breadth of knowledge he brings to governance, institution-building, and economic growth.

His recognition by the Urhobo and Isoko Elites in Lagos, therefore, goes beyond ethnic pride. It celebrates excellence carried into public office and acknowledges the contributions of professionals from diverse backgrounds to the growth of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

As one of the senior government appointees of South-South origin serving in Lagos State, Engr. Egube’s journey reflects the inclusive character of Lagos and the important role that competence, character, and contribution continue to play in leadership. His story affirms that trust and recognition are earned where service is valued.

For the Urhobo and Isoko communities, he remains an important symbol of pride. His journey speaks to resilience, responsibility, and the dignity of service, while showing how cultural identity and contribution to national development can stand together in a meaningful way.

To celebrate Engr. Samuel Egube is therefore to honour more than a title. It is to recognise a proud Delta son whose leadership in Lagos State reflects excellence, community pride, and the enduring value of character in public life.