Nigeria Resolves Passport Authentication Hurdles, Enters ICAO Global Trust Network

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has taken a major step towards eliminating international verification challenges associated with its passports after successfully importing all its Country Signing Certificate Authorities (CSCAs) into the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD).

The milestone, achieved under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior headed by Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is expected to strengthen the global authentication of Nigerian passports and improve the seamless verification of the country’s electronic travel documents at international border control points.

The successful importation of Nigeria’s existing CSCAs into the ICAO PKD was formally marked at the ICAO Headquarters in Montreal, Canada, on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The exercise was led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, and was undertaken primarily to resolve passive authentication challenges previously encountered by some holders of Nigerian passports at selected foreign border control points.

With the completion of the process, Nigeria has established the necessary chain of trust within the ICAO PKD framework, enabling border control systems in ICAO PKD member states to verify Nigerian passports more seamlessly and with greater confidence.

The development is particularly significant in an era in which international travel is increasingly dependent on secure digital identity systems and the electronic authentication of travel documents. The ICAO PKD serves as a global mechanism for sharing the cryptographic information required by participating countries to authenticate electronic passports and verify that they are genuine and have not been tampered with.

The NIS, in a statement by his spokesman, Akinsola Akinlabi said the achievement represents a significant advancement in Nigeria’s digital identity and border security architecture, while reinforcing the integrity and international interoperability of Nigerian travel documents.

It further underscored the Federal Government’s efforts to modernise Nigeria’s migration and border management systems in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

The Service said the successful completion of the process would contribute to smoother international border clearance for Nigerian passport holders and reduce authentication-related obstacles that could cause delays or complications during international travel.

The development also highlights Nigeria’s growing participation in international cooperation on digital identity, travel document security and border management, as countries across the world intensify efforts to combat document fraud, identity theft and other forms of transnational crime.

The Immigration Service said the achievement reflected its continued investment in secure digital identity management and international border security cooperation, adding that it reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Nigerian travel documents meet global standards of security, reliability and interoperability.

Akinlabi, said the development would promote seamless border clearance for holders of Nigerian passports across participating international border control systems.

The successful integration of Nigeria’s CSCAs into the ICAO PKD is therefore expected to mark a new phase in the country’s passport diplomacy, with the government seeking to ensure that Nigerian travellers can enjoy greater recognition, reliability and efficiency in the global travel ecosystem.