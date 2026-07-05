Uba  Sani’s Unapologetic Endorsement  of  Tinubu Mahmud Abdulazeez Ibrahim

Public debate performs one of democracy’s noblest functions when it interrogates ideas with sincerity and subjects public policy to rigorous examination. Democratic societies grow stronger when citizens and commentators challenge assumptions, test arguments, and demand accountability from those entrusted with leadership.

However, the quality of public discourse diminishes when interpretation gives way to distortion and political prejudice assumes the place of honest analysis. At such moments, facts become casualties, context is stripped away, and arguments are reconstructed to fit predetermined conclusions.

This appears to be precisely what happened in the recent attempts to reinterpret Governor Uba Sani’s interview on ARISE NEWS. The Governor of Kaduna’s comments were neither vague nor capable of multiple meanings. His argument was direct and unambiguous: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda is producing measurable and transformative outcomes across Nigeria and, perhaps more significantly, Northern Nigeria has emerged as one of its major beneficiaries.

To suggest otherwise is to advance an argument increasingly difficult to sustain in the face of available evidence.

Recently, a writer operating under the name Muhammed Bello Doka (a name many suspect masks a top opposition political interest from Northern Nigeria) made a rather unsuccessful attempt to distort and strip of context the substance and essence of responses given by Governor Sani during his interview with Mr. Charles Aniagolu, anchor of the widely watched ARISE Television programme, Prime Time.

In responding to a range of questions during the interview, Governor Sani presented a compelling case that contemporary Nigeria, and Northern Nigeria in particular, is increasingly benefiting from the far-reaching reform initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In underscoring his argument, Governor Sani maintained that President Tinubu’s interventions and reform efforts have produced outcomes of such significance that, in several critical respects, he has accomplished what no previous president has achieved in Nigeria, at least in recent times. Governor Sani’s relationship with President Tinubu is not rooted in transient political convenience or contemporary alignments. It is a relationship forged through shared experiences during Nigeria’s democratic struggle, when both men stood alongside others in opposition to military authoritarianism and in defence of democratic values.

Reflecting on that period, Governor Sani observed: “During those years through platforms such as the Campaign for Democracy and the broader coalition of pro-democracy forces, he (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) consistently provided strategic support to activists and democratic movements confronting repression.”

He further stated: “We found in him not merely an ally but a dependable partner in the pursuit of a more democratic and inclusive Nigeria.”

These observations are important not merely because they reveal personal history, but because they illuminate a broader principle: leadership often displays continuity across decades. The values, instincts, and strategic orientation that individuals exhibit during difficult periods frequently shape the quality of governance they later provide.

The more important issue, however, is not the historical relationship between the two men but whether Governor Sani’s assessment of President Tinubu’s administration reflects reality. The evidence strongly suggests that it does.

For decades, Northern Nigeria faced persistent challenges that repeatedly constrained economic and social development. Despite possessing enormous agricultural capacity, demographic advantages and strategic geographic importance, much of the region struggled under the weight of infrastructural deficiencies. Roads deteriorated. Transport systems weakened. Economic linkages suffered. Investments moved slowly and opportunities remained constrained.

Under President Tinubu, significant efforts have been made, and are furiously on-going to alter this reality.

The reconstruction of the strategic Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Dual Carriageway is one such example. This road corridor represents far more than a transportation project. It serves as a major economic gateway linking populations, facilitating trade, connecting agricultural communities to markets, and supporting broader commercial activities across Northern Nigeria. Infrastructure of this nature influences productivity and competitiveness because roads do not merely connect locations; they connect possibilities.

Governor Sani, typically ever so blunt and forthright, disclosed during the interview, that Kaduna State, like many other states in Northern Nigeria, has experienced interventions from the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose significance extends beyond immediate construction activity.

Among the most consequential is the approval of the 50-kilometre Kaduna Light Rail Corridor, only the second project of its kind in Nigeria after Lagos. The approval by the Federal Executive Council of ₦1 trillion for this initiative represents not merely financial commitment but confidence in Kaduna’s long-term economic and urban future.

Similarly, the approval of the 122-kilometre Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Road at a cost of N178 billion addresses a challenge that had remained unresolved for decades. These interventions are significant because they strengthen mobility, improve access, support commerce and contribute to regional integration.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Governor Sani, in the interview, also pointed to President Tinubu’s broader commitment to national cohesion and support for sub-national governments. As Governor of Kaduna State, he noted that he had witnessed firsthand the President’s willingness to provide support during critical moments, particularly in efforts aimed at strengthening security and promoting peace in states confronting complex challenges.

Critics frequently argue that discussions of infrastructure and development become less meaningful where insecurity persists. The argument often appears compelling at first glance but becomes considerably weaker under closer examination.

No serious observer disputes the magnitude of Nigeria’s security challenges. These problems were inherited over many years and are deeply rooted in social, economic and structural conditions. Yet it would be intellectually dishonest to ignore the substantial efforts currently being undertaken to address them.

Governor Sani’s own experience in Kaduna offers useful insight into a broader philosophy increasingly reflected in contemporary thinking about security management. Security, he repeatedly argues, cannot be understood merely as the absence of violence. Peace without opportunity remains fragile; security without inclusion remains temporary; stability without development remains vulnerable.

This understanding informed the Kaduna Peace Model under his administration. Security meetings became institutionalised. Intelligence collaboration deepened. Community leaders, traditional institutions, youth organisations and religious authorities became active participants in conflict prevention and peace-building efforts.

The results have been encouraging. Schools previously closed because of insecurity reopened. Rural economic activities gradually returned. Community trust improved and social inclusion became an instrument for stability rather than a political slogan.

There is also an important national dimension to this conversation. Governor Sani recently described the constitutional reform process surrounding state police as a deeply significant development, observing that it represented more than a constitutional adjustment; it constituted an important step towards building a safer and more secure nation. These words carry unusual significance because they come from someone who advocated these reforms long before they became politically convenient.

Equally important is the question of human capital development. Governor Sani has consistently argued that enduring prosperity cannot emerge solely through investments in roads, bridges and physical structures. Sustainable development ultimately depends on investments in people. This conviction has shaped governance priorities in Kaduna State.

Healthcare reforms have remained central to that agenda. The administration upgraded all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres to Level II status and commenced the establishment of 23 Primary Healthcare Centres of Excellence across local government areas. Investments were also directed toward improving emergency response systems, expanding health personnel and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Education has received equally significant attention. Contrary to claims suggesting deteriorating educational outcomes, Kaduna State has aggressively pursued interventions aimed at expanding educational access and reducing the number of out-of-school children.

Within three years, the number of out-of-school children reportedly declined from over 550,000 to under 190,000. The administration has built and renovated hundreds of schools while recruiting additional teachers to strengthen educational delivery.

Through his administration’s Reaching Out-of-School Children Project, Kaduna has also initiated the construction of 102 additional schools and the renovation of 170 learning centres across all 23 local government areas, with deliberate attention to girls, adolescents and children with disabilities.

Agriculture has similarly occupied a central place within Kaduna’s development strategy. Budgetary allocation to agriculture now exceeds N74 billion, representing approximately 14 percent of the State budget, surpassing the Malabo Declaration benchmark. Through the Tallafin Noma Programme, more than 900 truckloads of fertiliser have been distributed across Kaduna’s local government areas.

None of these interventions emerged in isolation. States increasingly possess greater fiscal capacity and stronger opportunities for development because broader federal reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have altered economic realities and strengthened sub-national possibilities.

This perhaps explains Governor Sani’s central argument that President Tinubu has empowered states to think more boldly, act more decisively and pursue development more aggressively than previously possible.

Reasonable individuals may disagree over aspects of implementation. Democracies require disagreement. They require scrutiny and competing perspectives. But disagreement should not require the dismissal of evidence or the reconstruction of reality.

The broader truth remains increasingly difficult to ignore. Nigeria is undergoing structural reform whose consequences extend beyond immediate political cycles. Such reforms are rarely painless. History repeatedly demonstrates that major transitions often produce temporary discomfort before yielding more durable outcomes.

The more relevant question therefore is not whether challenges remain. They certainly do. The more important question is whether the nation is moving toward a stronger foundation.

Increasingly, the evidence suggests that it is. Governor Sani’s conclusion therefore appears less like political sentiment and more like an assessment supported by observable realities.

On this point, he is right: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is indeed reworking Nigeria.

Dr. Ibrahim, a Developmental Economist and University Teacher, writes from Zaria. He can be reached at: mmazeez@gmail.com