Oliseh Hails Fearless Cape Verde After Performance Against Argentina 

F

ormer Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has praised Cape Verde’s fearless performance against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, describing the Blue Sharks’ display as both inspiring and a source of pride despite their defeat.

The defending champions survived a scare to defeat their African opponents 3-2 after extra time at theHard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday morning.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Deroy Duarte equalised just before the hour mark.

Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina’s lead in the 92nd minute, but Sidny Cabral’s stunning strike forced a tense finish.

An unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges in the 111th minute finally sent the world champions through.

Reacting to the contest, Oliseh lauded Cape Verde’s fearless approach, saying their display stood in stark contrast to that of many African teams at the tournament.

The two-time World Cupper posted on X: “Wow! This is a thunderstorm, win or lose! Boy, I am feeling so proud and inspired by this Cape Verde side versus Argentina.

“The overall performance, lack of any complex, aggressive, fast, physical, technical… and most of the African teams at this World Cup, you cannot imagine! Nothing is taking me to bed until the end. You awake?”

Cape Verde’s remarkable World Cup debut saw them avoid defeat in normal time in all four matches, drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia before forcing Argentina into extra time.