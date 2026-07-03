Police Confirm Death of 18 Villagers in Niger Communal Clash

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Police have confirmed the death of 18 villagers in the communal crisis that broke out between the Fulanis and Kamuku natives in Rafi local government of Niger state on Tuesday night.

The police said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday that 15 of those that died were burnt to death in a house at Godoro village.

According to the statement signed by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun one of those that lost his life Mazi Bashir, 28 years old was killed by men of the local vigilante

Wasiu Abiodun said: “ This attack was linked to a lingering land crisis between two tribes in the area.”

The PPRO declared “on 1/7/2026 at 10.00p.m report received indicated that 15 persons were reportedly burnt to death in a two-bedroom flat at Angwan-Baago via Godoro village, while one other person was also killed at another location, bringing the number of death to eighteen.”

He disclosed that a reconciliation committee headed by the local government council officials are working with the security agencies towards addressing the crisis, as joint Police and military patrols have been deployed to the area to restore peace.

Reports have initially had it that no fewer than 10 people lost their lives in the communal clash that occurred between Fulanis and Kamuku natives in the Rafi local government of Niger state on Tuesday evening.

It was learnt that worse hit were women and children while several houses and other property were burnt during the uprising.

According to reports, the crisis was a follow-up to similar uprising that occurred between the two communities about two weeks ago.

It was not immediately known what caused the crisis but unconfirmed report claimed it was as a result of encroachment on grazing land.

However, the quick intervention of security operatives and local vigilance men stopped the fight from escalating.

Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako, who did not say the number of casualties, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

Alhaji Katako said investigation to unravel those responsible for the act had commenced assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Ayuba Usman Katako maintained that no responsible government will fold its arms and allow its people to be killed without stamping its authority with a view to bringing such problems to a halt.

He added that security agencies in their large numbers have been drafted to the area to nip it in the bud and ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.