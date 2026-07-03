Ooni, INEC Unite Against Electoral Violence Ahead of Osun Governorship Poll

• Electoral body urged to match preparedness with transparency

•Ejigbo monarchy backs Adeleke for second term as league of Alfas, muslim community endorse Oyebamiji

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has reaffirmed the commitment of the traditional institution to promoting peaceful coexistence and discouraging electoral violence ahead of the Osun State governorship election in August.

The Ooni made the pledge yesterday while receiving the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, and members of her management team at the Ile Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife.

The visit formed part of INEC’s stakeholders’ engagement aimed at strengthening collaboration with traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders to ensure the conduct of peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in the state.

Speaking during the visit, Mrs. Babalola commended the Ooni for his consistent efforts in promoting peace, unity and stability in the state and across Yorubaland, describing the monarch as a dependable partner in advancing democratic values.

She appreciated Ooni’s fatherly guidance and unwavering support towards ensuring that elections in the state are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“As we prepare for another electoral cycle, we have come to seek Your Imperial Majesty’s continued royal support, prayers and blessings. Your influence remains invaluable in fostering peace and encouraging responsible civic participation among our people.

“Election is not war. It is a democratic process through which citizens freely choose their leaders. We urge all eligible voters to come out and vote peacefully. We have intensified voter education and engagement with women, youths, persons with disabilities and student leaders to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind.

“The Permanent Voter Card is not meant to be kept at home. It is meant to be used to elect leaders and hold them accountable. We also appeal to citizens not to sell their votes because when you sell your vote, you sell your future.

“INEC remains committed to conducting free, fair, transparent and credible elections that will reflect the genuine will of the people,” she added.

Responding, Ooni assured the commission of the full support of the traditional institution, stressing that peace remained the foundation of sustainable democracy and development.

“We are on the same page with INEC. We will continue to advocate peaceful coexistence in our communities and encourage our youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence.

“With about six months to the Osun governorship election and the presidential election following thereafter, this is the time for every stakeholder to place peace above politics.

“I encourage INEC to remain professional, steadfast, transparent and impartial in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. Continue to build public confidence in the electoral process.

“We do not want bloodshed. We reject political violence in all its forms. Let our elections be peaceful, credible and acceptable to all,” the Ooni said.

Group Urges INEC to Match Preparedness with Transparency

The Chairman, Civil Society Matters of the IMOLE Campaign Council, Hon. Funmiso Babarinde, has stressed that the INEC must observe potential challenges and complement such by greater transparency and timely engagement with stakeholders.

He also commended the INEC for its proactive preparations ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in Osun State, particularly its identification of 385 flashpoints and over 200 difficult terrains.

According to Babarinde, while Speaking with THISDAY in Osogbo, the commission’s early assessment reflected a commendable commitment to ensuring a peaceful, credible and well-coordinated electoral process.

He therefore urged INEC to publicly identify, where security considerations permit, the local government areas and communities designated as flashpoints and difficult terrains.

Such disclosure, he noted, would enable political parties, security agencies, election observers, civil society organisations and residents to strengthen voter education, improve logistics and support conflict prevention initiatives before election day.

Ejigbo Monarchy Endorses Adeleke

The Ogiyan of Ejigboland, Oba Omowonunola Oyeyode Oyesosin, has openly endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke, for second term, declaring that “Ejigbo people will vote massively for the governor on August 15th”

Welcoming Adeleke to the commissioning of three roads at Ejigbo, the Royal Father noted that the series of projects undertaken by the state government for Ejigbo were areas of need of his people.

“Mr Governor, your deliveries for us met our areas of needs. My people appreciate you. On behalf of my people, I assure you of our massive votes.

“Ejigbo sons and daughters will vote massively for the governor’s re-election. My Governor, the good lord will protect and grant you victory”, the monarch noted.

The royal father later prayed for the governor’s victory and protection and said a second term in office is guaranteed for the Accord gubernatorial candidate.

Earlier, the candidate of Accord for Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore federal constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam while welcoming the governor conveyed the appreciation of Ejigbo people for the many projects completed within Ejigbo area in the last four years.

Salam who is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives listed several health and school rehabilitation projects completed so far and itemised those newly approved by the governor to the applause of residents at the occasion.

Alfas, Muslim Community Back Oyebamiji

A coalition of Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and the League of Alfas in Osun State, have formally endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Munirudeen Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The endorsement was announced during a press conference titled: “State of the Nation,” where the group said its decision followed what it described as an extensive assessment of the leading candidates, their track records, commitment to socio-religious balance and political viability.

The statement was jointly signed at a press conference by Sheikh Qozeem AbdulRahaman, President of the Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas, Osun State, and the group’s Secretary-General, Mallam Abdulganiy Sahid Olaide Ezra.

According to the group, although the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Hon. Najeem Salam, was a respected Muslim, it considered Oyebamiji the most viable Muslim candidate because of what it described as his political structure and statewide reach needed to secure victory.

The stakeholders also condemned the recent wave of political violence and killings in Osun State, describing the development as disturbing and calling on politicians across party lines to embrace peace.

Quoting the Holy Qur’an, the group stressed the sanctity of human life and urged political actors to shun violence, reminding them that political power ultimately belongs to God.

Addressing religious representation in the state, the group accused the administration of Adeleke of failing to meet the expectations of many Muslims despite presenting the governor as a Muslim during the 2022 governorship campaign.

The stakeholders further alleged that Muslims had been politically marginalised under the current administration and expressed opposition to what they described as the continuation of a Christian-Christian governorship ticket.

According to the group, its position was not based on opposition to Christians occupying public office but on what it described as the need for fairness, equity and adequate representation of the Muslim community in the state’s leadership.