Obasanjo to Chair ‘Asaba Massacre’ Memorial Anniversary

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has agreed to be the chairman of the Memorial Anniversary of an important aspect of the Nigeria’s Civil War titled, “Asaba Masacre.”

The memorial event with the central theme “ Never Again” scheduled to hold on October 4, 2026 in Asaba, Delta State.

Obasanjo expressed his readiness to personally be the chairman of the memorial anniversary while receiving a comprehensive collection of books, eyewitness testimonies, documentary films, archival materials and research on the Asaba Massacre of October 1967.

The document was presented by Chairman of the Asaba Memorial Trust and the Asaba Image Branding and Project Committee, Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo specifically declared that he had cleared his diary to ensure that he attends the memorial event saying: “I have cleared my diary for the event.

This memorial event takes precedence over any of my engagement for the day.”

The resolve of Obasanjo to chair the Asaba Masacre Memorial was described as remarkable demonstration of his commitment to national healing and historical remembrance.

The acceptance by the former president underscores the growing national importance of the Asaba Memorial initiative and reinforces his call that Nigeria must confront its history with honesty, preserve the memories of those who were lost, and ensure that the conditions which led to the Civil War are never allowed to return.

Obasanjo had during the presentation of the document declared that Nigeria has fought “one civil war too many,” and the nation’s collective responsibility is to learn from its past so that “Never Again” remains not merely a slogan, but a lasting commitment to peace, justice and national unity.

Obasanjo said preserving history is not about assigning blame but ensuring that Nigerians remember the past, learn from it and collectively resolve that “Never Again” should another civil war occur.

Reminiscensing on the loss of the war, Obasanjo issued one of his strongest warnings on Nigeria’s unity, declaring that many of the conditions that led to the 1967 Civil War remain unresolved and urging Nigerians to confront history honestly in order to prevent another national tragedy.

“Some of the things that led to the civil war are still with us. We have fought one civil war too many already. God forbid there should ever be another. We must do everything humanly possible to prevent its recurrence and be able to say, ‘Never Again.’”

The former President explained that one of the guiding principles of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is “to preserve the past, capture the present and inspire the future,” noting that studying painful chapters such as the Asaba Massacre is indispensable for national healing and reconciliation.