Oando Foundation Boosts Education With Primary School STEAM Competition 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

State Primary School, Rumueme, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, has emerged winner of the 2025 Oando Foundation Primary School STEAM Competition, clinching a classroom upgrade project valued at N2.5 million.

The school won the competition with its innovative project featuring a table, fan and light bulb powered by lemons during the close-out ceremony of the Oando Foundation School STEAM Project held in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, Head of Oando Foundation, Ms. Tonia Uduimoh, said the foundation remains committed to expanding access to quality education and ensuring that children in public schools acquire practical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

According to her, the foundation’s goal is not only to improve access to education but also to enhance learning outcomes by exposing pupils to experiential and hands-on learning.

She noted that the STEAM project was introduced to bridge existing gaps in science education in public primary schools by making learning practical, engaging and enjoyable for pupils.

Co-founder of STEM METS, Mrs. Jadesola Adedeji, said the organisation is committed to transforming educational experiences for children by raising future innovators and problem solvers.

She revealed that STEM METS has, over the past 12 years, impacted more than 50,000 children and trained over 2,000 teachers through various STEM-based learning programmes across Nigeria and Africa.

In his remarks, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Mr. Samuel Ogeh, commended Oando Foundation for introducing an initiative that encourages innovation and practical learning among pupils.