Make Nigeria Great Again Launched in Abuja

A group of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, under the auspices of an international no-government organisation(NGO), Good Circle International Organisation, has launched a movement called Make Nigeria Great Again (MANGA), aimed at returning Nigeria to its old glory of prosperity and peace for all citiens.

At a press briefing in Abuja to launch MANGA, the Convener of the Movement, His Royal Majesty, Esanerovo Agbodo, said that “we cannot continue to watch Nigerians being humiliated across the world for migration issues when we were actually being begged in the 70s as young Nigerians to travel to countries around the world with provisions for Visa on arrival.

Agbodo said: “In fact, the current practice where Nigerians queue up at the front of foreign embassies in Nigeria just to seek for greener pastures across the world is humiliating and should be addressed forthwith.”

“Also, the security issues we are having in Nigeria recently are strange to Nigerians because Nigerians have always lived peacefully with one another irrespective of ethnic and religious inclinations over the years.”

He explained that “Nigeria is still potentially rich and what we are here to do is to encourage our citizens and the federal government to go back to the drawing board to make Nigeria great again.”

“In the history of Nigeria, there was a time when General Yakubu Gowon as the Head of State of Nigeria said that it is what Nigeria will spend money on that was the issue and not whether Nigeria had money because money was abundant in Nigeria and the GDP per Capital of Nigeria was one of the best around the world.”

“There was even a time the value of our currency the Naira was higher than the United States Dollar, and at this movement, we want to return Nigeria back to that era with hard work and patriotic determination,” he added.

“Nigeria played key roles in the independence struggles of many African countries including the dismantling of the apartheid regime in South Africa with human and material resources. Nigeria spent billions of dollars in restoring peace in Liberia, Sierra-Leone and in other African countries without requesting pay backs and that is the generous spirit of the average Nigerian.

“Nigeria is still great and we are here to join hands with fellow citizens and the federal government as well as State governments to make Nigeria greater.”

MANGA movement will unveil immediate remedies to some of our national problems in the coming weeks and also chart the way forward with specific projects in the interest of all Nigerians,” he concluded.