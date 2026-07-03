Court Upholds Mark’s Leadership of ADC, Dismisses Abejide’s Suit

• Fines lawyer N10 million in compliance with Electoral Act, 2026

•Judgement vindicates our stance, says chair

•Atiku, party hail court

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured a major victory yesterday ahead of the 2027 general election as the Federal High Court, Abuja, affirmed the Senator David Mark leadership of the party.

Justice Musa Liman, who delivered the judgement, dismissed the suit filed by Rep Leke Abejide challenging Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, of the party for lacking merit.

Liman upheld the preliminary objections filed by ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Mark, and Aregbesola, which challenged Abejide’s suit.

The judge held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to dabble in the internal affairs of ADC, as the suit was non-justiciable.

He also held that Abejide lacked the legal right to institute the suit, having failed to show to the court that his rights had been violated in any way as a result of the emergence of the Mark-led leadership.

He equally held that Abejide, who is a member of the House of Representatives, failed to explore the party’s internal mechanism for dispute resolution.

Liman resolved the three issues in the substantive suit in favour of the defendants.

On whether Mark, a former senate president, and Aregbesola, who was Governor of Osun State, emerged as leaders of the party in compliance with the enabling laws, the judge resolved this against Abejide, the plaintiff in the suit.

He held that the handing over of the leadership of the party by Nwosu to Mark did not violate the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The judge agreed that the disputed July 2, 2025 meeting of the party was a stakeholders meeting, which preceded the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on July 29, 2025, which produced Mark and Aregbesola as the party’s leaders, and was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Liman, therefore, declared that the emergence of Mark and Aregbesola as leaders of ADC was valid and in accordance with the constitution, Electoral Act, 2026, and the party’s constitution.

The judge consequently awarded a fine of N2 million each in favour of all the defendants, which shall be paid by Abejide.

He also awarded a N10 million fine against Abejide’s lawyer, Ibrahim Idris, in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

Abejide had instituted the suit to stop the Mark-led leadership of ADC.

In the originating summons, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, filed on February 15 by Idris, the lawmaker sued ADC, Ralph Nwosu, Mark, Aregbesola and INEC as first to fifth defendants, respectively.

Nwosu was the national chairman of ADC, who stepped down for Mark.

Abejide, among the eight reliefs, sought an order nullifying Nwosu’s handover or transfer of ADC’s leadership to Mark and Aregbesola as interim national chairman and interim national secretary, respectively, on July 2, 2025, at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for being illegal, unlawful, null and void.

He sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as leaders of the party, “as their purported appointment, selection or election was unlawful, illegal, null and void.”

He also sought a perpetual injunction restraining INEC from recognising Mark and Aregbesola as ADC’s interim national chairman and interim national secretary, respectively.

He alleged that their appointment, selection or election did not meet the requirements of Section 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022, among other prayers.

Mark: We Have Been Vindicated

National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, described the court judgement affirming his leadership of the party as another significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Mark said the verdict, which upheld the legitimacy of the party’s leadership, was a clear vindication of ADC’s unwavering belief in the principles of multi-party democracy, the rule of law, and the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate and participate in the political process.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark said, “From the outset, we had maintained that democracy can only thrive when political parties operate without intimidation, undue interference, or attempts to undermine legitimate opposition.

‘’Today’s judgement, therefore, has reaffirmed that no individual or institution is above the law and that the judiciary remains the ultimate guardian of our constitutional order.”

The ADC national chairman commended the judiciary for its courage, impartiality, and steadfast commitment to justice, describing the judgement as a triumph of truth and the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Mark reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democratic ideals, constitutionalism, and the rule of law, stressing that ADC remains resolute in providing purposeful leadership as a strong and credible opposition party at this critical period in the country’s history.

He stated that the victory transcended ADC.

“This is not just a victory for our party; it is a victory for democracy, justice, and every Nigerian, who believes in a vibrant political system, where ideas compete freely and the will of the people ultimately prevails, must applaud this judgement,” Mark said.

Atiku: It’s Victory for Rule of Law

Presidential candidate of ADC, Atiku Abubakar, welcomed the Federal High Court judgement affirming the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The former vice president described the decision as victory for constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

Atiku’s reaction followed yesterday’s ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Musa Liman, which struck out a suit challenging the leadership of ADC under Mark.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the judgement reaffirmed the independence of the judiciary and rejected attempts by political interests to use the courts to undermine opposition parties.

He said the ruling underscored the long-established legal principle that the internal affairs of political parties should be resolved in line with their constitutions.

The statement said, “The court could not have been clearer. It rightly held that the matter borders on the internal affairs of the ADC, that the Federal High Court lacks jurisdiction, and that the plaintiffs neither exhausted the internal remedies provided by the party’s constitution nor established the locus standi required to invoke the jurisdiction of the court.”

Atiku commended Liman for what he described as a principled decision, saying the judiciary must not become an instrument for partisan political battles.

“We commend Justice Liman for refusing to allow the judiciary to be converted into an extension of partisan political warfare,” he stated.

The ADC presidential candidate alleged that some political actors had embarked on sustained efforts to weaken the opposition through litigation and other means, but said the court’s verdict demonstrated that the judicial system could not be manipulated to legitimise political interests.

He said, “We are particularly encouraged because this judgement comes at a time when certain desperate elements operating from the corridors of power have sought, through every conceivable means, to destabilise the opposition and frustrate the growing aspirations of millions of Nigerians who desire democratic change.”

Atiku stated that attempts had been made to weaken opposition politics through what he termed proxy lawsuits and institutional manipulation, adding that Thursday’s judgement reaffirmed the judiciary’s role as a guardian of justice.

He maintained that the Mark-led NWC emerged through a lawful process conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Atiku said, “The David Mark-led National Working Committee emerged through a lawful and transparent process in accordance with the constitution of our great party.

“No amount of forum shopping or judicial adventurism can alter that fact.”

While celebrating the outcome of the case, the former vice president cautioned party members against complacency, saying the judgement should strengthen their commitment to democratic values rather than encourage triumphalism.

He stated, “This victory is not an invitation to triumphalism. Rather, it is a renewed call for all democrats to continue strengthening our institutions and protecting the sanctity of the rule of law.”

He congratulated the party’s leadership under Mark and urged members of ADC to remain united and focused on their political objectives.

Atiku also appealed to Nigerians to support what he described as efforts to provide an alternative platform for addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.

He said, “The journey to reclaim Nigeria continues, and no amount of political intimidation, sponsored litigation, or abuse of state power will derail the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

He expressed confidence that ADC would remain united and continue to present itself as a credible alternative ahead of future elections.

ADC Hails Court

ADC welcomed the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, striking out the suit against its leadership for want of jurisdiction.

In a statement by ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said, ‘’This judgement, once again, affirms our clear position that the issue of leadership remains an internal affair of the party and is therefore not justiciable, especially in the light of the Electoral Act, 2022; and that the emergence of the current leadership of our great party, led by Senator David Mark, was carried out in accordance with the law and the constitution of the ADC.”

ADC added, “While we view this ruling as yet another victory for multiparty democracy in Nigeria, it is our hope that this judgement will help bring to an end all the unnecessary distractions and attempts at judicial manipulation by those who are hell-bent on destabilising the opposition and foisting a one-party rule on the country.’’

The party said, ‘’At a time when millions of Nigerians are confronted daily with worsening insecurity, an unbearable cost of living, rising unemployment, and declining economic opportunities, our responsibility as a serious opposition party is to present practical solutions as alternatives to the people, not to be bogged down by contrived legal challenges.

‘’Even as we celebrate this victory in court, we remain vigilant, convinced that anti-democratic forces remain active and motivated to continue to pursue their inglorious agenda against the Nigerian people.

‘’We commend the courage shown by the presiding judge in standing firmly on the side of justice. We commend, especially, the Judge’s decision to award fines against the plaintiff and his lawyers, hoping that this measure will serve as a deterrent to those who may want to pursue such frivolous actions in the future.

‘’We thank our members, supporters and millions of Nigerians who have continued to stand with the party. We urge them to remain focused, united and confident as we continue this journey together.”