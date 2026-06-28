Enough of Mob Killings in Nigeria

Last week, the family of Malama Ummulkhair, an Islamiyya school teacher who was in a most barbaric manner lynched and burnt by a mob on a false accusation of child theft in Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, recounted her final moments.

Some residents had accused Ummukhair, a mother of four, of attempting to steal children while on her way to attend an Islamic lecture last Sunday afternoon. The allegation quickly spread, drawing a large crowd that attacked her before security operatives intervened and took her into protective custody at a nearby police station.

However, the situation later escalated as hundreds of angry youths and residents reportedly besieged the police station and demanded she be handed over to them. It was learnt that despite efforts by security personnel to restore order, the mob eventually overpowered the officers and set her ablaze.

This is definitely one mob killing too many especially when such allegations are always false or wrong accusations.

Amnesty International condemned the incident, describing it as a horrific act of mob violence and called on the authorities to investigate the allegations that police officers handed the victim over to the mob.

According to the group, the incident reflected a broader failure by authorities to protect lives. The organisation lamented that it is appalling that mob violence is gradually becoming the norm, saying it is largely meted out based on suspicion, rumour or hearsay.

As it is usually the case, the Kaduna State Police Command has said more than 80 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

According to the police, investigation had already shown that the victim was wrongly accused. It vowed that those responsible for the killing would face justice.

It was laughable for the police to say that they were overpowered by the people when the woman was already in their custody. Nigerians have heard similar excuses many in the past without proper actions.

Surprisingly, the Kaduna State Government, which has a responsibility to protect lives and property, has remained silent on the issue.

To avoid a recurrence, the authorities should ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The primitive mob justice system in Nigeria must stop.