NATOP, Lagos, Others Promote Tourism

Charles Ajunwa

As part of activities to mark its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) themed, ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Tourism Potential: Strengthening Tour Operators for Sustainable Destination Development,’ Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has partnered Lagos State Government and other organisations to explore and promote Nigeria’s tourism potential in all the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

NATOP President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, who addressed journalists in Lagos, said as the foremost professional body representing tour operators and tourism practitioners in Nigeria established to promote and develop tourism, NATOP serves as a platform for advocacy, capacity building, destination marketing, industry collaboration, and the advancement of sustainable tourism practices across the country. Over the years, the association has played a significant role in promoting domestic tourism, supporting tourism entrepreneurs, and positioning Nigeria as a competitive tourism destination.

“The 10th Anniversary Annual General Meeting marks a significant milestone in the association’s journey of service, growth, and contribution to Nigeria’s tourism industry. The AGM will bring together tour operators, travel professionals, government agencies, tourism investors, hospitality stakeholders, development partners, and industry experts from across Nigeria and beyond.

“The event will provide an opportunity to review the association’s achievements, discuss emerging opportunities and challenges in the tourism sector, strengthen professional networks, and chart a strategic course for the future of tourism development in Nigeria. NATOP’s AGMs have historically served as important platforms for policy discussions, destination promotion, industry advocacy, and professional collaboration,” she said.

According to her, the key objectives of the 10th Anniversary AGM are to celebrate a decade of impactful AGMs and industry leadership, promote collaboration among tourism stakeholders, advocate for policies that support tourism growth and investment.

showcase Nigeria’s tourism assets and destinations, empower tourism entrepreneurs through knowledge sharing and networking, strengthen the role of tour operators in national economic development, and encourage sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

“The 10th Anniversary AGM is expected to further strengthen NATOP’s position as a leading voice in Nigeria’s tourism industry while fostering partnerships that will drive innovation, investment, job creation, and sustainable tourism development nationwide.

“As we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the NATOP Annual General Meeting, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and national development. Together, we will continue to showcase Nigeria’s rich tourism potential to the world and build a stronger, more resilient tourism industry for future generations.

“As you all know, we rotate our AGM to different destinations, because we believe as Nigerians, we’re supposed to know Nigeria. We have been to Kwara, Jos, Owerri, Ekiti, Ondo.

“We’re supposed to do Enugu this year. Enugu State is developing some of their tourism sites. But we don’t just only visit any state. We visit only states who have tourism potential, and who value what their potentials are, and are ready to project them out there to the world.

“We’re starting by opening our secretariat on the 8th of July, the first secretariat in Lagos State. We will have our cocktail evening at Provida Hotel. On second day, we have our main conference. On third day, we’re going to be having a city tour. Then on the fourth day, we’re going to be having a close retreat just for the members to network. On July 12, we’re going to have golf tournament at Ikoyi Club and we’re going to be ending it with a gala dinner night,” she said.

NATOP boss commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the administration’s continued support to the tour operators, noting that the decision to have its 10th AGM in Lagos, was informed by the fact Lagos is the number promoter of tourism in Nigeria.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said “Lagos State the hub of tourism, culture, arts, entertainment and music. It’s everything that your association promotes.”

The commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said the opening of a secretariat by NATOP is highly commendable. “Lagos State government led by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his THEMES Plus Agenda has a special pillar for tourism. Amongst the pillars government we have entertainment and tourism as one major focus of government’s policy in the state. And this is driven by some top sectors which include culture and heritage, food development and entertainment, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, beach and leisure, nature and adventure, medical and wellness. These are some of the subsets of what we promote in our ministry and it is what people come from all over the world come and witness. To experience the spirit of Lagos, to experience the hospitality of Nigeria, to experience our culture, our sights, our people, our food, everything that we hold dear. Often times, we take these for granted but they are very exploitable items that can be harness by NATOP and everybody in the tourism space, we are sitting on gold and we only just recently started exploiting these possibilities.

“We believe in NATOP and we believe in what you do, we appreciate the effort, the sleepless night that you put into promoting tourism, into promoting our culture, into promoting our sights, into promoting our food, into promoting our mode of dressing, everything that we represent as Nigerians, as Lagosians, we are very happy to be associated with you.

“This is Lagos because there are no good places like Lagos in the world. Yes, this is Lagos and this is where it happens. We are very hospitable people, we are very open-minded people, we are very accommodating people and we welcome everybody from the world, everywhere, even within Nigeria, people come as tourists. We must protect our environment, protect our culture, protect our heritage. We must let people know what we have, that is when people will take us seriously.

“If we don’t promote and celebrate what we have and promote them, they will look down on us and they will not know that what we have is irreplaceable.”

Other sponsors include Air Peace, Rwanda Air, The Flyzone Tourism, Westview Tours Ltd, Tour Brokers International, Betty, TASCON plastic Ind. Ltd, Parts Central Ltd, LASWA, Ikoyi Club, Diamond and Pearls, Royal Caribbean, WABKTAN, AITEC World and KAM Holding.

Also at the press briefing we’re the Chairman, AGM 2026 Planning Committee, Joy Alexander-Oziegbe, Project Manager, NATOP Secretariat, Mr. Uche Chinonso, and other members.