Governors Push Tourism as New Frontier for Investment, Economic Diversification

Charles Ajunwa

Three state governors have underscored the need for Nigeria to leverage its tourism assets as a major driver of economic diversification, investment attraction and job creation, following a visit to the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State.

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti States, toured the resort to assess its growing potential as a tourism destination capable of stimulating local economic development and attracting private sector investment.

According to a statement by Senior Communications Specialist, Glocient Hospitality, Bukola Fortune-Omosola, the governors explored the world’s only known confluence of warm and cold springs, where two streams flow side by side without mixing.

During the guided tour, they were introduced to the site’s history, unique geological features and the therapeutic qualities traditionally associated with the warm springs.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebanji described the resort as a successful example of how strategic investment can transform a natural heritage site into an economic asset.

“Ikogosi is now a model of hospitality, heritage conservation and sustainable development for Ekiti State and Nigeria,” he said.

The governors also inspected key facilities, including the regenerated landscape, boardwalk around the twin springs, amphitheatre for cultural performances and swimming pool, all of which have been upgraded as part of the resort’s transformation.

Zulum said the development demonstrated the impact of purposeful private sector investment in unlocking the economic value of Nigeria’s tourism resources.

“This is my first time here and what I have seen speaks volumes about what committed investors can achieve when they are intentional. I will certainly return,” he said.

Abiodun described the resort as “an absolute wonder,” expressing admiration for the scale of transformation achieved within four years.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the governors to reaffirm the importance of inter-state collaboration in promoting tourism as a vehicle for economic growth. They noted that increased investment in tourism infrastructure could create jobs, stimulate local businesses, strengthen host communities and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s broader economic diversification agenda.

The statement added that the visit underscored the transformation of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort into one of Nigeria’s leading eco-tourism destinations through restoration efforts led by Glocient Hospitality and its founder, Niyi John Olajide.

The initiative has focused on preserving the site’s natural and cultural heritage while modernising visitor facilities and promoting sustainable tourism development.

With renewed interest from government leaders and private investors, stakeholders believe the Ikogosi model offers a blueprint for other states seeking to unlock the economic potential of their untapped tourism assets.