Goge Africa Launches Cultural Dialogue, Diplomatic Series July 2

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Goge Africa, the continent’s premier cultural storytelling and tourism platform, has announced the launch of the Goge Africa Cultural Dialogue and Diplomacy Series.

The new initiative was designed to reposition African heritage not just as history, but as a dynamic driver of modern diplomacy, regional integration, and economic prosperity.

The inaugural event is hosted in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC). It would take place on 2 July 2026 at the NIIA, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the theme, ‘Eyo, Culture and Soft Power: Driving Diplomacy, Integration and Economic Growth’, the dialogue moves beyond traditional panel discussions.

It brings together a vibrant mix of policymakers, cultural icons, business leaders, academics, and creatives to explore how Africa’s unique cultural assets can unlock massive economic value and expand its global influence.

For over two decades, Goge Africa has been the heartbeat of continental storytelling, capturing the diverse traditions that define us. With this new series, they are stepping from the screen to the strategy room, creating an energetic ecosystem where cultural wealth meets economic opportunity.

“Culture is Africa’s ultimate superpower. It’s how we tell our stories, shape our identity, and command global attention,” Isaac-Moses, CEO and Co-Founder, Goge Africa, was quoted in a statement to have said.

“This dialogue isn’t just about looking back at where we come from; it’s about looking forward. We are positioning our heritage as a catalyst for real investment, fresh innovation, and cross-border collaboration.”

At a time when global economies are fueled by creative industries and heritage tourism, this event offers an unmatched space to network, collaborate, and co-create the future of African diplomacy. The strategic backing of the NIIA and CBAAC ensures that the ideas sparked here will directly influence future policy and development.