Spain’s Nico Williams Ready to Start  against Uruguay

Winger Nico Williams said yesterday that he was ready to join teammate Lamine Yamal in Spain’s starting 11 in their crucial Group H game with Uruguayan the early hours of Saturday.

Spain top the group ahead of the match in Guadalajara, Mexico — after beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their last game, with back-from-injury Yamal playing a starring role — but still need a result to confirm their qualification in first place, and avoid a potential clash with Argentina in the round of 32.

Yamal played 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, while Williams was limited to a half-hour cameo.

“Physically I feel good,” Williams told journalists ahead of Spain training in Guadalajara on Thursday. “But I still need to find competitive rhythm, that spark that defines me. That will come, with the extra training I’m doing.”

Williams, who was key to Spain’s success at Euro 2024, said whether he comes into the starting line-up or not will be decided by coach Luis de la Fuente.

“I’ll keep working as I have been,” he said. “If the boss gives me a chance, that will be welcome, if not, I’ll keep working hard and supporting my teammates … No, [there’d be no problem starting].”

“[Messi] doesn’t surprise me,” he said. “Messi is Messi. He does the things he does, he’s incredible. And as well there’s Vinícius [Junior], [Erling] Haaland, [Kylian] Mbappé, competing for the Golden Boot … I hope we can be clinical in front of goal, and see the best of Lamine, too.”

In Spain’s game with Saudi Arabia, Pedro Porro came into the side at right-back and linked up well with Yamal. “It’s a privilege to play with him,” Porro said. “There are various aspects of the game which you have to bear in mind when you have a player like Lamine in front of you, but that’s all. I’ve played a lot of games with him already, and over time we understand each other better.”

Winger Yéremy Pino praised de la Fuente’s role in managing the squad.

“He’s been so impressive with me,” Pino said.

“In the way he treated me, when I came back from a long-term injury. He supported me. For me and the group he’s essential, he helps this team grow and believe in itself.”

Group A

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Mexico. 3. 3. 0. 0. 6. 0. +6. 9

South Africa. 3. 1. 1. 0. 2. 2. 0. 4

South Korea. 3. 1. 0. 2. 2. 3. -1 3

Czech Rep. 3. 0. 1. 2. 2. 6. -4. 1.

Group B

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Switzerland . 3 2. 1. 0. 7. 3. +4 7

Canada. 3. 1. 1. 1. 8. 3. +5. 4

Bosnia & H. . 3. 1. 1. 1. 5. 6. -1. 4

Qatar. . 3. 0. 1. 1. 2. 10. – 8. 1

Group C

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Brazil. . 3. 2. 1. 0. 7. 1. +6. 7

Morocco. 3. 2. 1. 0. 6. 3. +3. 7

Scotland . 3. 1. 0. 2. 1. 4. -3. 3

Haiti.. . 3. 0. 0. 3. 2. 8. -6. 0

Group D

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

USA 2. 2. 0. 0. 6. 1. +5. 6

Australia . 2. 1. 0. 1. 2. 2. 0 3

Paraguay . 2. 1. 0. 1. 2. 4. -2. 3

Turkiye. 2. 0. 0. 2. 0. 3. -3. 0

Group E

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Germany 3. 2. 0. 0. 10. 4. +6. 6

Côte d’Ivoire . 3. 2. 0. 1. 4. 2. +2. 6

Ecuador. 3. 1. 1. 1. 2. 2. 0. 4

Curacao . 3. 0. 1. 2. 1. 9. -8. 1

Group F

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Netherlands 2. 1. 1. 0. 7. 3. +4. 4

Japan. 2. 1. 1. 0 6. 2. +4. 4

Sweden. 2. 1. 0. 1. 6. 6. 0. 3

Tunisia. 2. 0. 0. 2. 1. 9. -8. 0

Group G

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Egypt . 2. 1. 1. 0. 4. 2. +2. 4

Iran. 2. 0 2. 0. 2. 2. 0. 2

Belgium. 2. 0. 2. 0. 1. 1. 0. 2

New Zealand 2. 0. 1. 0. 3. 2. +1. 1

Group H

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Spain 2. 1. 1. 0. 4. 0. +4. 4

Uruguay. 2. 0 2. 0. 3. 3. 0. 2

Cape Verde. 2. 0. 2. 0. 2. 2. 0. 2

Saudi Arabia . 2. 0. 1. 1. 1. 5. -4. 1

Group I

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

France . 2. 2. 0. 0. 6. 1. +5. 6

Norway 2. 2. 0. 0. 7. 3. +4. 6

Senegal. 2. 0. 0. 0. 3. 6. -3. 0

Iraq. 2 0. 0. 2. 1. 7. -6. 0

Group J

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Argentina 2. 2. 0. 0. 5. 0. +5. 6

Austria . 2. 1. 0. 0. 1. 3. -2. 3

Algeria. 2. 1. 0. 1. 2. 4. -2 3

Jordan. 2. 0. 0. 2. 2. 5. -3. 0

Group K

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

Colombia 2. 2. 0. 0. 4. 1. +3. 6

Portugal . 2. 1. 1 0. 6. 1. +5. 4

DR Congo. 2. 0. 1. 1. 1. 2. -1. 1

Uzbekistan . 2. 0. 0. 1. 1. 8. – 7. 0

GroupL

P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PT

England 2. 1. 1. 0. 4. 2. +2. 4

Ghana . 2. 1. 1. 0. 1. 0. +1. 4

Croatia . 2. 1. 0. 0. 3. 4. -1. 3

Panama. 2. 0. 0. 2. 0. 2. -2. 0

*Tables as at midnight Thursday June 25 in Lagos.