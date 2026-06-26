Senegal in Make or Mar Final Group Fixture Against  Iraq Tonight

After successive defeats to France and Norway, Senegal face a must-win clash against Iraq in Group I.

The Lions of Teranga remain capable of progressing, but only victory will keep their hopes alive, with qualification also likely to depend on results elsewhere and the final ranking of third-placed teams.

Having reached the knockout stages in Qatar four years ago, Senegal will be determined to keep Africa’s challenge alive.

Although Africa’s second highest-ranked side had to contend with one of the pre-tournament favourites in France and a Norway team boasting arguably the competition’s best centre-forward, the Lions of Teranga were still backed to emerge from those encounters with something.

However, the Lions have floundered spectacularly, with Pape Thiaw‘s side effectively finding themselves on the brink of elimination due to self-inflicted wounds.

Having failed to capitalise on their strong first-half showing against Les Bleus before an inspired Kylian Mbappe turned the game in the 2018 champions’ favour, the African side then paid the price for a glut of defensive mistakes against Norway.

Kalidou Koulibalybore much of the brunt for Senegal’s 3-2 defeatagainst Erling Haaland and company, with the experienced defender eventually put out of his misery against the Norwegians when he was withdrawn in the 72nd minute.

Fresh from that error-strewn Koulibaly display, Senegal now head into their final group game ranked bottom of all 12 third-placed teams, while the Czech Republic occupy eighth in that mini table after picking up a point.

The task is simple: secure a convincing victory over Iraq to improve their chances of sneaking through to the first knockout round.