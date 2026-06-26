Oyedele: Nigeria Still Not Getting Enough Revenue from Tax

• Adedeji seeks stronger partnership with CITN to deepen tax education, broaden compliance

• Ohagwa: tax reform success depends on citizens’ understanding, voluntary participation

• CITN launches coordinated nationwide sensitisation drive to demystify taxation

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday lamented the country’s inability to generate adequate revenue from taxation despite ongoing reforms, stressing that a significant number of eligible taxpayers are yet to fulfil their civic obligations.

He said the challenge facing the country was not necessarily about raising tax rates but ensuring that individuals and businesses that ought to pay taxes do so in a fair and transparent system.

Oyedele spoke in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), led by its President, Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, as part of activities marking the institute’s maiden National Tax Awareness Day road walk.

The minister commended the institute for supporting the federal government’s tax reform agenda and promoting public understanding of taxation but urged it to intensify its advocacy efforts, noting that many Nigerians still harbour misconceptions about taxation.

According to him, many citizens continue to view taxation merely as a tool for government to take money from the people rather than as a critical instrument for national development.

Oyedele said, “We are still not getting enough revenue from tax. It is not about increasing tax, but making sure that those who are supposed to pay tax pay. We want to promote fairness in tax administration.”

Oyedele stressed that if Nigeria succeeds in building an efficient and equitable tax system, the impact on infrastructure, public services and economic development would be transformative.

He also challenged the institute to introduce annual awards for the country’s most tax-compliant individuals and organisations as a means of encouraging voluntary compliance and recognising responsible taxpayers.

Earlier, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and CITN renewed their commitment to promoting tax awareness, voluntary compliance and fiscal sustainability as part of activities commemorating the 2026 National Tax Awareness Day.

Speaking while receiving the CITN delegation, Executive Chairman of NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, described the occasion as particularly significant as it coincided with the first anniversary of the signing of the country’s landmark tax reform legislation.

He said the reforms marked the beginning of a new era in tax administration built on simplicity, fairness, transparency, efficiency and improved service delivery.

According to him, the reforms go beyond legislative changes and represent a fundamental shift in the relationship between government and taxpayers.

Represented by NRS Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, Adedeji said the service was focused on building a tax administration system that is trusted, technology-driven and responsive to the needs of businesses and citizens.

He explained that tax awareness remained central to achieving that objective, stressing that sustainable revenue mobilisation cannot be driven by enforcement alone.

He said taxpayer education, trust, transparency and confidence in public institutions are critical to improving compliance and strengthening the country’s revenue base.

He said, “Tax awareness is the foundation of voluntary compliance. Voluntary compliance is the cornerstone of a sustainable tax system, and a sustainable tax system is indispensable to national growth and shared prosperity,.”

The NRS boss noted that over the past year the service had accelerated its modernisation programme through digital transformation, process automation and enhanced taxpayer services designed to simplify compliance, reduce costs and improve transparency.

He said initiatives such as the newly launched NRS 360 platform would further support the drive towards a more efficient and citizen-focused tax administration system.

Adedeji also underscored the importance of collaboration between the tax authority and professional bodies, describing the partnership with CITN as strategic to deepening tax education and strengthening public confidence in the tax system.

He urged tax practitioners across the country to serve as ambassadors of tax awareness in their various organisations and communities.

However, the CITN President said the institute’s National Tax Awareness Day was conceived as a coordinated nationwide campaign to deepen tax education, encourage voluntary compliance and support the implementation of Nigeria’s tax reform agenda.

He said the initiative was approved by the institute’s council earlier in the year, with the last week of June designated annually for tax awareness activities.

According to him, the 2026 edition is being observed simultaneously across the institute’s 49 district societies covering all 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, as well as its international districts in the United Kingdom and North America.

Ohagwa said activities lined up for the campaign include tax walks, roadshows, radio programmes, symposiums, town hall meetings, market sensitisation campaigns, quizzes and debates aimed at demystifying taxation and improving public understanding of tax obligations.

He explained that June 25 was deliberately chosen for the event because it coincides with the anniversary of the signing of the tax reform legislation as well as a critical period for the filing of corporate tax returns.

The CITN president said the initiative was designed to promote tax awareness across all segments of society, strengthen voluntary compliance, showcase the institute’s role in supporting fiscal sustainability and engage citizens through inclusive public enlightenment programmes.

He reiterated the institute’s commitment to partnering the NRS and other stakeholders in broadening the tax net, strengthening compliance and supporting national development through effective taxpayer education and professional engagement.