Nigeria-Ethiopia INFF Partnership as Focus for Development Financing in Africa

African leaders and development stakeholders have emphasised the need to rethink development financing by strengthening domestic resource mobilisation and deepening cooperation through the Nigeria–Ethiopia Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) partnership, writes Linus Aleke

Africa’s development challenge is often framed as a shortage of resources. Yet a growing consensus among policymakers and development experts suggests that the continent’s real challenge lies not in the absence of capital, but in its ability to mobilise, align and deploy available resources effectively.

This conviction shaped discussions at the Ethiopia–Nigeria Experience Exchange Visit on the Implementation of the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) in Abuja, where stakeholders argued that Africa must rethink how it finances development if it is to achieve sustainable growth and meet the aspirations of its people.

At the heart of the conversation was the belief that domestic resource mobilisation must become the foundation of Africa’s development strategy. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Professor Taiwo Oyedele, stressed that Africa’s future would be determined not by the volume of resources available, but by how effectively they are utilised to advance national priorities.

According to him, “No nation can finance its development on the basis of external dependence alone.”

That statement reflects a reality confronting many African countries. Development financing gaps continue to widen as concessional funding becomes increasingly constrained, debt burdens rise and global economic uncertainties limit investment flows. For governments seeking to fund infrastructure, healthcare, education and social protection, reliance on external support is proving increasingly unsustainable.

It is against this backdrop that Nigeria and Ethiopia are embracing the Integrated National Financing Framework as a mechanism for aligning public and private finance with national development priorities.

Oyedele described the INFF as more than a policy framework. “The Integrated National Financing Framework is not bureaucratic nomenclature. It is a fundamentally different way of thinking about how nations mobilise, align and deploy financing for sustainable development. The future of development financing will not be determined solely by the resources available to us, but by how effectively we mobilise, align and deploy those resources in support of national priorities,” he said.

Globally, the INFF has gained traction as a tool for helping countries coordinate domestic and international financing around development goals. Countries such as Indonesia have used the framework to identify financing opportunities for sustainable development and support innovative instruments, including sustainability-linked financing. The approach has helped governments better align public spending, private investment and development priorities.

For Nigeria, however, the success of the framework will depend significantly on the strength of sub-national institutions responsible for delivering public services.

This point was underscored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who argued that states remain at the forefront of development delivery.

“Across Nigeria, sub-national governments are at the forefront of delivering essential public services. They bear constitutional and primary responsibility for critical sectors such as primary healthcare, basic education, water and sanitation, agriculture, infrastructure, and local economic development,” she said.

Her position highlights a fundamental reality: development outcomes are largely determined at the state and community levels. Schools, hospitals, roads and local economic initiatives depend on the capacity of sub-national governments to mobilise and manage resources effectively.

Orelope-Adefulire therefore maintained that strengthening fiscal capacity at the state level is central to achieving sustainable development.

“The INFF recognises that achieving sustainable development cannot rely solely on traditional public financing. Rather, it requires a coordinated approach that strengthens domestic resource mobilisation, enhances public financial management, improves expenditure efficiency, leverages private sector investments, and promotes innovative financing mechanisms. Within this framework, strengthening fiscal capacity at the sub-national level is not merely a technical exercise; it is a strategic imperative,” she stated.

Resident Representative of UNDP Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, reinforced this argument by stressing that development financing should not be viewed solely through a national lens.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are ultimately delivered in states, provinces, cities, and communities. Schools are built at the sub-national level. Healthcare services are delivered at the sub-national level. Infrastructure investments, local economic development, enterprise support, and job creation increasingly depend on the capacity of sub-national institutions to mobilise resources, manage them effectively, and direct them toward development priorities,” she said.

For Attafuah, stronger fiscal systems are about more than raising revenue. “This is why strengthening fiscal capacity at the state level is not simply a revenue issue; it is fundamentally a development issue,” she noted.

She added that stronger fiscal institutions enable governments to invest more effectively in people, expand opportunities for growth and improve development outcomes.

Executive Secretary of the Joint Revenue Board, Olusegun Adesokan, echoed the call for reform, advocating greater institutional autonomy, digital transformation and improved revenue administration as critical tools for sustainable revenue growth.

Beyond domestic reforms, the Abuja engagement also highlighted the growing importance of South-South cooperation. Increasingly, African countries are looking to one another for practical solutions to shared development challenges.

Leader of the Ethiopian delegation, Solomon Tesfasilassie, described the exchange as “a powerful testament to the impact of South-South cooperation.”

According to him, “This visit has served as a powerful testament to the impact of South-South cooperation. Over the last three days, our delegations have engaged in crucial dialogues regarding the Integrated National Financing Framework implementation.”

He added that Ethiopia had gained “invaluable insights into innovative financing strategies and domestic resource mobilisation models,” as well as lessons in governance, monitoring, evaluation and private-sector engagement.

That exchange reflects a broader trend across the continent. African countries are increasingly sharing experiences in tax administration, digital governance, investment promotion and development financing. Such peer learning offers an opportunity to develop solutions that are better suited to local realities and national priorities.

As Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg, Public Engagement, Outreach and Partnerships Lead at UNDP Nigeria, observed, the engagement demonstrates how African countries can create “stronger, nationally owned pathways to finance development, strengthen public institutions and align public and private capital with national priorities.”

Ultimately, the significance of the Nigeria–Ethiopia INFF partnership extends beyond fiscal policy. It represents a growing recognition that Africa’s development future will depend on its ability to build resilient institutions, strengthen domestic financing systems and learn from one another.

The challenge before African governments is not merely to secure more funding, but to ensure that available resources are managed strategically and efficiently. If countries can translate the principles of the INFF into practical reforms, they may begin to close the persistent gap between ambition and delivery.

In the final analysis, Africa’s development story will not be written by the resources it lacks, but by how effectively it mobilises and deploys those already within its reach.