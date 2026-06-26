  • Friday, 26th June, 2026

Institute Inducts 66 New Members to Revalidate Certificates

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The national president of Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), Chief Stephen Udezi, has inducted 66 members at the body’s Lagos branch to reinforce efforts to inculcate safety culture in Nigeria’s corporate business community. 

Udezi during the induction has admonished newly inducted members of the profession to be good ambassadors of the institute, noting that the revalidation of members certificates will commence soon to checkmate quacks in the system.

Udezi also warned, that anyone not qualified to practice safety when caught will be adequately visited with the punishment prescribed by law.

He said the institute only needs the best in learning as certificates are awarded in character in learning and commended the zeal shown by the inductees.

In his message to the inductees, the Lagos branch chairman of ISPON, Mr Shola Ogunleye, urged them to prove themselves noting that ISPON Lagos was a work in progress with a long journey ahead of them.

Ogunleye commended them for their good conducts and admonished them to always maintain the professional standards always.

Responding on behalf of the inductees, Miss Tanwa Morenikeji Adekola, thanked the ISPON Lagos branch executives for the interesting but rigorous training they passed through.

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