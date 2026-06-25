X-Raying Issues Fuelling Plateau’s Endless Communal Attacks

As communities fall to repeated attacks, Plateau’s struggle over land, identity, and survival grows ever more urgent. Yemi Kosoko examines issues behind the attacks and the battle for territory, security, and the future of Plateau state’s displaced people.

When gunmen stormed Kawel village in Bokkos Local Government Area shortly before midnight, residents were already accustomed to the sound of gunfire. What they were not prepared for was the scale of devastation that would follow. By dawn, no fewer than 25 people lay dead, homes were smouldering, and families were scattered across the surrounding bushes.

The attack carried out by suspected herdsmen was the latest in a long chain of violence that has turned Plateau’s once‑peaceful highlands into one of Nigeria’s most volatile flashpoints. It came just days after the killing of the District Head of Gwande, Saf Samuel Alaket, and months after the Christmas Eve massacres that left over 250 people dead.

But beneath the headlines lies a deeper, more complex crisis one shaped by land disputes, demographic shifts, security failures, competing narratives, and a humanitarian catastrophe that continues to expand.

Plateau’s conflict is often framed as farmer–herder clashes, but community leaders argue that the crisis has evolved far beyond that.

The Atakar, Berom, Irigwe, Mwagavwul, and Ron Youth Associations, in a joint press statement, allege a systematic pattern of land occupation and displacement. They claim that over 151 hamlets and villages across Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, and Mangu have been “annexed” by armed groups.

“There is a serious undercurrent to the unprecedented and well‑orchestrated terror attacks… with the principal motive of dispossessing us of our God‑given lands,” the statement read.

They further allege that some destroyed churches have been replaced with mosques, citing communities such as Rankum (Mahanga) and Kak in Riyom.

On the other side, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) insists that Fulani communities are also victims. In a February 2026 statement, the group reported the killing of three herders in Barkin Ladi, accusing Berom youths of targeting their members.

“Our people are being targeted and killed with impunity… We demand protection and justice,” MACBAN stated.

These competing narratives each claiming victimhood have hardened distrust and deepened the cycle of reprisals.

Land remains the most explosive fault line.

Plateau’s fertile soils, mineral deposits, and temperate climate make it a prized territory. Communities argue that attacks often coincide with areas rich in cassiterite, columbite, fertile farmlands, and water sources.

In Gashish District, for example, displaced residents say Fulani settlers now dominate local markets and transport routes, an economic shift they interpret as evidence of territorial takeover.

The youth associations’ document lists dozens of villages allegedly renamed or repopulated by new occupants. Whether all claims can be independently verified remains a subject for further investigation, but the perception of land loss is real and deeply felt.

Despite the presence of Operation Safe Haven, the Nigerian Police, and local vigilante networks, attacks continue with alarming frequency.

Survivors of the Kawel attack say distress calls were made around midnight, yet the attackers operated for hours.

Security analysts argue that the terrain, proliferation of arms, and porous borders complicate enforcement. But communities insist that the state’s failure to protect them has emboldened attackers.

Plateau is one of Nigeria’s major producers of potatoes, vegetables, grains, and livestock. With farmers unable to access their lands, food prices have surged, and national food security is increasingly threatened.

Health facilities have not been spared. In Kawel, attackers invaded the Primary Health Care Centre, killing four people. In other communities, clinics have been burned or abandoned.

The psychological trauma especially among children is immeasurable.

Experts point to several overlapping drivers why the violence persists amongst which include unresolved land ownership disputes, weak law enforcement and impunity as well as ethno‑religious tensions, climate‑driven migration and shrinking grazing routes, proliferation of small arms, political manipulation and elite interests.

Without addressing these root causes, each attack becomes a precursor to the next.

Pathways to a Sustainable Solution!

A transparent land and boundary audit with a state‑wide mapping of disputed lands, abandoned villages, and occupied territories conducted by neutral bodies, could help establish facts and guide restitution.

Strengthening security architecture by deploying more personnel to vulnerable corridors. Improve intelligence gathering and establish rapid‑response units in hotspots will also address the issue.

Dialogue platforms involving farmers, herders, traditional rulers, youth groups, and religious leaders must be revived and empowered.

Ending impunity is crucial. Arrests must lead to transparent trials, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration has expressed willingness to return IDPs home, but communities insist this requires, rebuilding destroyed homes, clearing farmlands, providing security guarantees and restoring schools and clinics.

The youth associations have called for UN and international intervention. While sovereignty concerns remain, global partners can support on humanitarian relief, early‑warning systems, peacebuilding programs and technical support for land reforms.

Plateau’s conflict is no longer a series of isolated attacks; it is a systemic crisis reshaping demographics, livelihoods, and inter‑communal relations. The longer displaced communities remain away from their lands, the harder reconciliation becomes.

Yet, amid the despair, there are glimmers of hope. The late Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, who once sheltered over 200 Christians during a crisis remains a symbol of what Plateau can be when humanity triumphs over hatred.

The question now is whether leaders, communities, and the state can summon the courage to break the cycle.

Because for Plateau, the cost of inaction is already too high.