Kapito: APM Terminals Apapa Major Enabler of Nigeria’s Export Trade

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has reaffirmed its position as a critical driver of the nation’s export growth, leveraging strategic investments, advanced technology and customer-focused solutions to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in the global marketplace.

Speaking at an Export Management Workshop organised by Lagos Business School in Lagos, the Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Westtar Kapito, highlighted the terminal’s pivotal role in facilitating seamless trade and creating value for exporters across the country.

Delivering a presentation on, “The Role of APM Terminals in Facilitating Exports in Nigeria,” Kapito said the company’s sustained investments in infrastructure, equipment, technology and human capital have been deliberately designed to strengthen Nigeria’s trade ecosystem and support economic development.

“APM Terminals Apapa has made a long-term commitment to Nigeria and its economic growth. Over the years, we have invested significantly in modern port infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, yard capacity, digital solutions and the development of our people. These investments are strategic interventions aimed at enabling trade, supporting exporters and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness in international markets,” he said.

Kapito noted that digitisation remains one of the company’s most transformative investments, helping to simplify processes, improve transparency and enhance customer experience for both importers and exporters.

“Our vision is to make doing business through the port as easy, efficient and predictable as possible. Through digitalisation, customers enjoy greater visibility of their cargo, faster processing times and improved access to information. These improvements translate directly into lower operational challenges and greater efficiency in the movement of goods through the supply chain,” he stated.

The Export Programme Director at Lagos Business School, Professor Frank Ojadi, stressed the importance of continuous capacity building for freight forwarders and clearing agents, noting that greater knowledge and professionalism within the export ecosystem would contribute significantly to national export growth.