AMCRON Admitted as Member of Cross Reference 

The Association of Media and Communication Researchers of Nigeria (AMCRON) has been admitted as a member of Crossref, the world’s largest registry of Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) and metadata for scholarly research.

According to the President of AMCRON, Professor Eserinune McCarty Mojaye, “This means that all published works of AMCRON, including all articles published in its flagship journal (the Journal of Communication and Media Research, JCMR) will now be issued with Crossref DOIs, and thus be connected with over 180 million other records from over 25,000 other member organisations from 167 countries.”

Mojaye disclosed that “AMCRON, as an organization, can now create Crossref DOIs for the content that we publish using our unique DOI prefix. In addition, each member of AMCRON can also receive their own set of personal user credentials from Crossref through us, to enable them register their own content with Crossref.”

Crossref, as the earliest adopter of DOIs specialising in scholarly research, has become synonymous with DOIs especially with its vision to create the research nexus as a complete and robust network of relationships between objects, people, and institutions of scholarship.

Crossref facilitates an average of 1.4 billion DOI resolutions (clicks of a DOI link) every month, which is 93% of all DOI activity worldwide.

He added “We are pleased and proud to belong to the Crossref DOIs worldwide community.”