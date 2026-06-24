TRANSFORMATION OF RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN FCT 

While much attention has been given to the remarkable transformation taking place within the city centre of Abuja, perhaps one of the most impactful achievements of the current Federal Capital Territory Administration under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike is the unprecedented expansion of infrastructure in rural communities and area councils.

For decades, many farming communities across Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Bwari, Gwagwalada, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) struggled with poor road networks that limited access to markets, healthcare facilities, schools, and other economic opportunities. During the rainy season, some communities were virtually cut off, forcing farmers to watch their produce perish before reaching buyers.

Today, that narrative is changing.

The construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads across the area councils have opened up new economic corridors, connected isolated communities to urban markets, and improved the livelihoods of thousands of residents, particularly farmers who form the backbone of rural economies.

Among the projects making significant impacts are the Airport–Kuje Road, the Kuje–Gwagwalada Dual Carriageway, rural access roads in Kwali and Abaji, and the newly commissioned access road linking communities around the second runway corridor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

For many indigenous communities, these projects represent more than infrastructure; they symbolize inclusion, recognition, and economic empowerment.

On the impact of the newly completed road network, many residents noted that unlike in the past, today, transport costs have reduced, buyers come directly to farms, and farmers earn better income from their produce.

Similarly, improved road access has significantly reduced post-harvest losses and our children now get to school more easily, healthcare services are more accessible, and traders come directly to our community to purchase farm produce. The road has brought development closer to the people.

The completion of the Kuje–Gwagwalada Dual Carriageway is the fulfilment of a long-awaited dream as it is a project that residents have heard about and waited for since the early 2000s. For many years, successive administrations talked about it, but little progress was made. Today, we can see and use the road. Beyond easing transportation, it has improved business activities, reduced travel time, and given residents renewed confidence that development is reaching our communities.

Long-time residents view the project not merely as a road but as the fulfilment of decades of expectation and a symbol of government’s commitment to inclusive development.

For communities around Tungan Madaki, where residents had long endured the consequences of surrendering ancestral lands for the construction of the airport’s second runway, the newly commissioned access road has restored hope and connectivity.

Many indigenous groups across the FCT, including the Gbagyi, Bassa, Gade, Gana-Gana, Koro, Egbira, and Hausa communities who have historically occupied the territory and whose livelihoods depend largely on agriculture and local commerce have given testimonies that beyond improving transportation, the road projects have stimulated economic activities, increased land values, attracted private investments, and enhanced access to social services. Farmers can now transport produce faster and at lower costs, while traders and investors can reach communities that were previously inaccessible.

The multiplier effect of these projects is already becoming evident. Increased mobility is encouraging agricultural expansion, reducing transportation bottlenecks, creating new business opportunities, and fostering stronger economic integration between rural communities and urban markets. As roads improve, so too do prospects for education, healthcare delivery, tourism, and overall social development.

As Abuja marks 50 years of its creation, the extension of infrastructure to rural communities stands as one of the most enduring legacies of the current administration. The transformation is not limited to the city centre; it is increasingly visible in villages, farming settlements, and indigenous communities whose voices have often been left out of development conversations.

Across the six area councils, a new reality is emerging—one where roads are not merely connecting places but connecting people to opportunities, prosperity, and a renewed sense of belonging.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, FCTA, Abuja