Seadogs Empower Rivers Students with Constitutional Literacy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), through its Olympus Marino Deck in Port Harcourt, has intensified efforts to promote civic education among young Nigerians by sensitising secondary school students on their constitutional rights and responsibilities.

The advocacy programme, tagged ‘Young Citizens: Rights, Respect and Responsibility, Empowering Secondary School Students Through Constitutional Literacy’, was held at Comprehensive Secondary School (CSS), Mboshimini, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, the Social Advocacy Chairman of Olympus Marino Deck, Emery Okwakpam, said the initiative was designed to bridge gaps in civic education and equip students with the knowledge needed to understand, exercise and safeguard their rights while appreciating the responsibilities that come with them.

According to him, the programme seeks to nurture a generation of informed, responsible and socially conscious citizens capable of contributing positively to society.

“The significance of this initiative lies in both its preventive and responsive dimensions. Many young people do not understand their rights or how to protect them. We are empowering them with the knowledge and confidence to become active and responsible citizens,” Okwakpam said.

He explained that the choice of CSS Mboshimini was influenced by the school’s longstanding partnership with the organisation, recalling that NAS had previously visited the school to promote a reading culture and had donated educational materials to support learning.

Okwakpam noted that the sensitisation focused mainly on senior secondary school students, whom he said are at a critical stage of development where they could better appreciate and apply the lessons being taught.

He further stated that the association remains committed to identifying societal challenges and advocating practical solutions through various programmes implemented throughout the year.

“We encourage citizens to be law-abiding and responsible. We want these young people to shun social vices, embrace education and become future leaders who understand both their rights and their obligations to society,” said Okwakpam.

Okwakpam added that the event formed part of NAS’ broader advocacy efforts aimed at fostering civic awareness, responsible citizenship and social development among young Nigerians.

Representative of a civil society organisation, ‘We The People’, Johnjoseph Atsu, said that the group partnered with NAS because of their shared commitment to advocacy and civic enlightenment.

Atsu disclosed that his organisation is currently implementing the ‘Include Nigeria Project’, which focuses on educating young Nigerians about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

He explained that the students, drawn from senior secondary one to three, would soon transition into the wider society and therefore needed adequate knowledge of civic values and constitutional provisions.

As part of the programme, the students received booklets containing selected provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Child Rights Act relevant to their age group.

“The booklet contains laws that young people between the ages of 13 and 17 should know. It introduces them to rights such as the right to life, freedom of movement and freedom of association, while encouraging them to develop an interest in studying the Nigerian Constitution,” Atsu stated.

The Principal of CSS Mboshimini, Dr Amadi Chidjoke, commended the organisers, describing the programme as timely and impactful. He said the sensitisation helped students to realise that they have a voice and rights that should be exercised responsibly both in school and at home.

Chidjoke also acknowledged the organisation’s previous support to the school through the donation of educational materials, which he said had contributed positively to students’ academic performance.

“This programme will positively influence the students. They have learnt about their rights, responsibilities and good behaviour. I believe they will also pass this knowledge on to their peers,” he said.

Some of the students who benefited expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn more about their rights and civic responsibilities.

The senior prefect girl, Ibelema Praise Light, said the programme taught students the importance of rights, respect and responsibility within the school environment, at home and in society. She pledged to share the knowledge gained with fellow students and encourage responsible conduct among her peers.

Similarly, the senior prefect boy, Francis Etong Awaji, described the programme as enlightening, noting that it had increased his understanding of his rights and responsibilities.

He said he would help spread the message by educating other students about the importance of knowing and responsibly exercising their rights.