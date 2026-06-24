Prof Iwendi Nominated for 2026 IEEE Computer Society Board of Governors

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Centre of Intelligence of Things (Cloth) of the University of Greater Manchester has announced the nomination of Prof Celestine Iwendi as a candidate for the 2026 IEEE Computer Society Board of Governors’ election.

The university, in a statement, described Iwendi’s work as a global recognition that continues to advance responsible artificial intelligence and research collaboration across the globe.

“The Centre of Intelligence of Things, University of Greater Manchester, is delighted to celebrate our Head of Centre, Professor Celestine Iwendi, on his nomination as a candidate for the 2026 IEEE Computer Society Board of Governors election.

“This is a significant global recognition and an important moment for CIoTh, the school, the university, and our wider international research community. Professor Iwendi’s work continues to advance responsible artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, global research collaboration, student development, and technology for humanity.

“His nomination reflects years of service, leadership, and commitment to strengthening the global computing and engineering community. We are proud to see CIoTh represented on such an important international platform, and we encourage our colleagues, partners, students, alumni, and wider professional network to support and amplify this milestone,” the school said.

Reacting to the new role, Iwendi stated that he would bring proven IEEE volunteer leadership and a deep commitment to growing the society’s impact across regions, students, young professionals, academia, and industry.

“As a professor of Artificial Intelligence and head of the Centre of Intelligence of Things, I will contribute technical insight in AI, IoT, intelligent systems, responsible innovation, and emerging technologies. I will advocate for programmes that help members remain relevant in a rapidly changing technological world.

“My appointment will also create significant visibility and opportunity for Nigeria. It will strengthen Nigeria’s voice within the global computing community, open more pathways for Nigerian students, researchers, universities, and young professionals to engage with IEEE Computer Society programmes, and support the development of new student branches, chapters, mentoring networks, technical events, research collaborations, and capacity-building activities. It will also help showcase Nigerian talent, innovation, and academic excellence on a respected international platform,” Iwendi said.

He added that his priority would be to strengthen student branch development, expand Computer Society communities in underrepresented regions, improve member engagement, and create practical programmes that connect research, professional practice, innovation, and societal impact.

“I will also bring experience in governance, communication, and volunteer coordination, gained through my service as an IEEE Sweden Section Board Member and Newsletter Editor, and as Chair of the IEEE Computer Society Worldwide Election Committee in 2024.

“Above all, I will bring energy, inclusiveness, integrity, and a collaborative spirit to help the IEEE Computer Society remain innovative, globally connected, and focused on delivering measurable value to its members,” Iwendi stated.