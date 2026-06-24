Oyebanji, Afuye Collect INEC’s Certificates of Return, Pledge Greater Service to Ekiti

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, yesterday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with the governor pledging to deepen good governance and accelerate development across the state.

Oyebanji, who was returned elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election, said the renewed mandate imposed a greater responsibility on his administration to deliver more tangible benefits to the people.

The INEC National Commissioner supervising Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States, Mr. Sam Olumekun, presented the certificates to Oyebanji and Afuye at a ceremony held at the commission’s state office in Ado Ekiti.

Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes in the June 20 election to secure a second term in office, as supporters of the APC thronged the INEC premises and adjoining streets to celebrate the governor’s return.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Oyebanji described the victory as an affirmation of the confidence of Ekiti people in his administration, assuring residents that his second term would be devoted to consolidating ongoing projects and expanding policies targeted at welfare, economic growth and infrastructure.

He thanked the people of the state for their support, saying the mandate belonged to all Ekiti residents, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, “The renewed mandate is a call to greater service. We will consolidate on the gains of the first term and work harder to ensure that every part of Ekiti feels the impact of government.

“I thank the people of Ekiti State for believing in us and for standing by us. This victory is not for Biodun Oyebanji alone; it is a victory for every Ekiti person who desires peace, progress and sustainable development.”

Also, INEC has presented Certificates of Return to winners of the June 20 by-elections conducted in Rivers, Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo and Kano states.

Presenting the certificates on behalf of INEC Chairman, National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, congratulated the winners and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by their constituents.

Those that received the certificate of return included the senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Ikeje Asogwa; senator-elect for Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Danladi Envulu-Anza; Olaka Nwogu, who emerged victorious in Rivers South-East; and Rabiu Shuaibu, who won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano State.

Agbamuche-Mbu commended political parties and their supporters for maintaining peace during and after the elections, noting that the successful conclusion of the polls demonstrated the commitment of stakeholders to the democratic process.

She urged the elected officials to represent their constituents diligently and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s democratic development.