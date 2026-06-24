NUPRC Seeks Deployment of Drone Surveillance to Secure Oil, Gas Assets

• Collaborates with defence ministry on non-kinetic strategy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has sought the deployment of drone surveillance technology to strengthen the protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure, as part of collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Defence aimed at addressing security challenges in the sector.

The commitment was reached during a visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Defence to the headquarters of the NUPRC in Abuja, where both parties agreed to deepen cooperation through a combination of technological solutions and non-kinetic interventions targeted at oil-producing communities.

Speaking during the meeting, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the commission’s long-standing collaboration with security agencies had contributed significantly to curbing crude oil theft and protecting critical energy assets, helping to boost Nigeria’s oil output.

“Today, we are benefiting from those efforts. Last month, we recorded production of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day throughout the month,” Eyesan stated, according to a statement from the commission.

She explained that sustained investments in security architecture, technology deployment and human resources had played a major role in improving production levels, but stressed that further efforts were required as Nigeria seeks to raise output and attract fresh investments into the upstream sector.

According to her, guaranteeing production growth will depend largely on the ability of operators and regulators to effectively manage security threats through closer collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

“As we look to the future, we desire to grow production and must have assurances that security threats can be effectively managed. We can only achieve this through stronger collaboration with security agencies and industry stakeholders,” she said.

Eyesan specifically highlighted the importance of deploying advanced technologies, including drone surveillance systems, to monitor the vast network of oil and gas facilities across the country and improve real-time detection of security breaches.

“(Theres the need) to deploy advanced technologies, including drone surveillance, to monitor the extensive footprint of oil and gas operations across the country,” the statement added.

She disclosed that the commission would engage operators across the industry to refine and promote a new security framework, with NUPRC taking the lead in mobilising stakeholders and establishing governance structures capable of sustaining the initiative over the long term.

Representing the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister, Maj. Gen. Arikpo Ekubi, said the ministry was introducing a non-kinetic national security intervention model designed to promote peace and stability in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

He explained that the initiative seeks to tackle the underlying causes of insecurity in oil-producing communities through targeted youth engagement programmes, with sports playing a central role in the strategy.

“One of the best ways to engage youths in oil-producing areas is through sports-based interventions,” he said, noting that the programme would also incorporate structured activities for persons with disabilities.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the host community development provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and is expected to improve relations between operators and communities, foster peace and create alternative opportunities for economic empowerment.

The collaboration comes as the federal government intensifies efforts to sustain recent gains in oil production, curb crude theft and create a more secure operating environment for investors in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry.