LPPC Shortlists 89 Applicants for SAN Rank

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A total of 89 applicants have been shortlisted by Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The shortlisted applicants, according to Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria/ Secretary LPPC, Kabir Eniola Akanbi, had successfully passed some stages in the process leading to the conferment of the rank of SAN, for the year 2026.

Akanbi, who observed that the shortlisted applicants were grouped into two categories – advocate and academic – pointed out that the announcement preceded the final interview stage of the conferment process.

He called on the general public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above listed applicants”.

Akanbi stated that every complaint must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a Superior Court of Record in Nigeria or before a Notary Public.

The complaint, which must be in 20 copies, should be submitted to the office of the LPPC Secretary not later than July 15, 2026.

Akanbi clarified that the publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants was not an indication of their success.

While 77 applicants were shortlisted under the category of advocate, 12 applicants were shortlisted from the academy.

Among them was Director of the Legal Department of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Akpomosingha Osuobeni.

Others included former spokesperson of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Habeeb Akorede, and Vice President of Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), Olaide Akinseye-George.